Can Apple Watch detect COVID-19? Apple begins investigation and begins investigation





Last year, Apple announced that it would begin investigating whether the Apple Watch could detect Covid-19. And we haven’t heard anything about it again. Finally, Apple has fully launched the study in collaboration with the University of Washington and the Seattle Influenza Study.

Researchers at the University of Washington and Seattle Influenza Research have launched a recruitment page, and if you are accepted, you will be given an Apple Watch. The researchers said on the recruitment page: “The purpose of this study is to see if the information collected by the Apple Watch and iPhone can detect early signs of respiratory illness like COVID-19. We provided an Apple Watch to wear. The watch collects information about your health and activity, and the Apple Research app on your iPhone asks you to answer simple survey questions about respiratory symptoms and lifestyle weekly and monthly. “

Survey participants are required to complete the survey weekly with the Apple Research app on their iPhone. Wear the Apple Watch provided in the study day and night and “receive it for free. The study will provide Covid-19 at the beginning of the study and a test for acute respiratory illness that may occur during participation. did”.

The choice to focus on research in the Seattle area is that “the risk of respiratory illness is higher than usual because residents are frequently exposed to others through work and other activities, health conditions, or other factors. It’s possible, “and it should last for six months. ..

A previous independent study was conducted by Mount Sinai researchers who discovered that the Apple Watch detected Covid-19 up to a week earlier than the PCR-based nasal swab test. The findings of these previous studies should provide a solid foundation to support the findings when they become available to the Apple and University of Washington research teams.

Other studies have shown that Apple Watch sensors can detect signs of diabetes and provide early warning signs of serious heart problems such as atrial fibrillation. This reminds me, I have to replace my broken Apple Watch.

