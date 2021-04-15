Bang & Olufsen’s new wireless speaker looks like a book





If you need a wireless speaker that fits neatly on your bookshelf, Bang & Olufsen’s latest model should work.

Beosound Emerge is designed with a slim silhouette “inspired by the compact form factor of books,” and can be “integrated with books and other household items,” the company says.

Like Beosound Balance, an architectural speaker mounted on a cylindrical base, Emerge was created in collaboration with designer Benjamin Hubert.

It features a side panel that wraps around the speaker like a “book cover,” and the front of the speaker is adorned with the Bang & Olufsen logo, as if the spine of the book was adorned with the author’s name.

Like other Bang & Olufsen speakers, this latest model uses luxurious looking tactile materials such as oak, pearl blasted aluminum and textiles.

The user interface is located at the top of the speaker and you can use the touch-sensitive buttons to adjust the music playback. Volume can be controlled by making circular gestures around the control panel.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Despite its slim construction, Bang & Olufsen states that Emerge offers a “full-range sound experience.”

It emits sound from the front of the speaker along with a 14mm soft dome tweeter, thanks to an angled 37mm midrange driver. The 100m side firing woofer, on the other hand, allows you to “guide” the sound to the back of your device. This allows for spacious room-filled audio performance.

The speakers also come with active room correction technology, customizing the sound profile of Emerge based on how it is placed in the house so that Sonos speakers use Trueplay technology to tune the sound. In other words, Beosound Emerge should make a great sound no matter where you sit at the top of the bookshelf, the kitchen counter, or the bedside table.

For even greater sound, you can pair Emerge wirelessly with other connected Bang & Olufsen speakers, or pair two Emerge speakers for stereo sound.

In terms of connectivity, the new wireless speakers will support Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and will support Bang & Olufsen’s Beolink multi-room connectivity in late 2021. The speaker has a built-in radio and there is also a hands-free microphone. Voice control by Google Assistant.

Looking to the future

Aside from its book-like appearance, the interesting thing about Beosound Emerge is that it should last really long.

This is because it packs Bang & Olufsen’s replaceable connection modules, which were first introduced at Beosound Level. According to the company, the module “is frontloaded with sufficient processing power and connectivity technology to receive new performance updates and features over the next few years.”

“If connectivity and streaming technology becomes obsolete, we can replace the module with the latest technology updates to make the speakers available in the future,” said Bang & Olufsen.

This is a compelling outlook, especially given the high price of Beosound Emerge. Available in two colors, $ 699 / £ 539 for Black Anthracite or $ 899 / £ 699 for Gold Tone, which is much more expensive than other wireless speakers like the Sonos One and Apple HomePod. Mini available for $ 1,150).

