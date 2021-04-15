New patch for Cyberpunk 2077s fixes bugs in crashes, quests and tweaks the UI





Cyberpunk 2077 has received new patches on PC, console, and Google Stadia. This will result in a number of other fixes, including some important solutions to crash bugs.

The new fix migrates the game to version 1.21 (after a large v1.2 patch was released a few weeks ago), and developers are most likely to improve and block the overall stability of the game. The focus is on fixing problems in progress.

This means that there are many fixes for quest bugs that can prevent you from performing or completing tasks. In addition, various memory management improvements have reduced the overall number of crashes that occur in Cyberpunk 2077.

UI organization

Other notable changes include a cleaner interface during scanning and some gameplay fixes. One is the problem of police spawning just behind your back when you commit a crime on the roof of a building. A bug that prevented you from climbing the ladder and getting out of the water has also been resolved.

There’s some useful work here, but of course you can expect much more about where it came from. As reported earlier this week, CD Projekt Red emphasized that it will keep the game proud and will continue to provide updates for successful sales over the years to come.

Of course, this is the state when Cyberpunk 2077 was first launched in December 2020, or at least much closer.

