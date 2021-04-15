How to speed up your iPhone if you’re feeling late lately – BGR





Just a few days ago, a relative called me and said that the once powerful and speedy iPhone X is now crawling. Even relatively basic features such as checking email and browsing the web have become unusually slow and sometimes caused the device to freeze completely. Eventually, the culprit was revealed. Her iPhone X with 64GB of storage was basically at full capacity.

If your iPhone is dangerously low on storage (for example, less than 1GB), iOS may need to go overdrive to make sure you always have enough storage for a particular feature or task. There is. As a result, even relatively new iPhones can feel like outdated bricks.

Fortunately, freeing up iPhone storage space is relatively easy.

One of the easiest ways is to remove large attachments (usually video files) from the Messages app. If you’re the type of person who likes to exchange videos with friends and family, it’s likely that you already have a few gigabytes worth of files you don’t need anymore.

To get started[設定]>[iPhoneストレージ]Go to[メッセージ]Scroll down to the app and[大きな添付ファイルを確認]Just select. From there, you can flip through all the large attachments from the Messages app and delete the attachments you no longer need.

Another easy way to free up storage is to delete apps that you no longer use.[設定]>[一般]>[iPhoneストレージ]Go to for a detailed breakdown of which apps are using the most space. Combining that information into two can consume a lot of storage and remove apps that are beyond their usefulness.

If you’re not keen on removing apps altogether, a more practical solution is to offload unused apps. This solution removes the app, but retains all relevant documents and data, so if you re-download the app at a later date, all the information remains.

To get started[設定]>[一般]>[ストレージ]Go to[未使用のアプリをオフロード]Just turn on the setting.

Another storage saving strategy involves shooting low quality video.[iPhone]>[設定]>[カメラ]>[ビデオの録画]If you go to, you can choose to record video in 720P at 30fps. With this setting, if you’re shooting at 60 fps in 4K, it’s about 400MB, compared to about 40MB for a minute of video.

And finally, if you’re an avid podcast listener, it’s likely that you have a lot of podcasts stored locally on your device that you can get rid of. To check this yourself[設定]>[一般]>[iPhoneストレージ]Go to and scroll down until you see the podcast app. Select Podcasts to see in more detail which podcats are digging into your storage and remove downloaded episodes that you’ve already listened to and aren’t interested in saving.

