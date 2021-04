Returnal nightmare monsters have custom tentacle skills – critical hits

Stuck on an alien planet. Die constantly. Isn’t it even worse to be resurrected to repeat nightmares over and over? correct! The Housemarques game is not only a time loop riff, but it can also destroy Groundhog Day along with the event horizon, judging by the discomfort of the interstellar spirit on the display.

Of course, it is the tentacles that need that classic sci-fi metaphor. Lots of tentacles.

As you can see in the latest trailer conveniently embedded in this article, Returnal is a nightmare fuel monster with dazzling organic extensions used to hit around joints. Will appear in large numbers. Its stunning design is unprecedented as Housemarque had to create its own tentacle technique for each monster.

In the end, we created our own special VFX-driven tentacle technique and used it very freely. Creative director Harry Kluger explained in a new PS blog post.

These perfectly dynamic elements have brought that chaotic beauty to the enemies we’ve been pursuing, and have produced truly satisfying feedback for our players. For example, the bioluminescence of a tentacle telegrams an oncoming attack and gives a satisfying hit response when the enemy is shot (or when the enemy is killed or blown up by a brilliant explosion of a severed tentacle). Is strongly emphasized to provide.

Powerful radiant highlights also lead to barrage attacks. The bullets naturally inherit this vibrant energy signature from the enemy, creating a cohesive aesthetic that strongly reinforces gameplay intent.

One of the planetary monsters of Atropos is Titanops. It has all the tentacles sprouting from the arm and can be used for quick whipping attacks. Alternatively, you can slam you with a large bone-like protrusion on your other arm. Housemarque has been famous for many years in games such as Resogun, Nex Machina and Matterfall. After an unforgettable adventure into Battle Royale Space, Returnal looks like the best studio, but it’s in 3D space.

Last updated: April 15, 2021

