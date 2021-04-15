WhatsApp new privacy policy updates may be illegal / Digital Information World





In February 2021, WhatsApp introduced a new update that allows Facebook to combine user data information into all services owned by Facebook. Since then, WhatsApp has faced criticism from around the world. Despite everyone criticizing the new privacy update, WhatsApp has announced that it will continue to pursue its controversial terms and conditions.

Currently, German privacy regulators have begun an investigation to prevent the messaging app WhatsApp from performing privacy policy updates. Johannes Caspar, Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information at Hamsburg, looks forward to blocking social media giant Facebook from accumulating data collected from WhatsApp. He believes Facebook will use that data to grow his marketing and advertising business, so he decides to get things out of his own hands. In a statement, Johannes expressed his thoughts, stating that data sharing between WhatsApp and Facebook could now be illegally forced due to a lack of voluntary informed consent. It was. He also formal law for administrative procedures to protect data to prevent this illegal large-scale data sharing and ultimately end the pressure exerted on millions of people through illegal consent. He added that the method was taken. Caspar also said that up to 60 million people in Germany use WhatsApp, ahead of Facebook in terms of the most widely used social media applications.

A decision must be made by May 15th. This is the deadline specified by WhatsApp, after which users will be forced to accept new privacy policy updates, otherwise they will not be able to accept them. Use WhatsApp. The procedure was initiated by a German-based privacy regulator, so whatever decision is made, it may only apply to residents of Germany, but it is still a model for regulators belonging to other countries. There is a possibility that

In response to concerns raised by Hamsburg regulators, WhatsApp tried to resolve as much as possible. The social media giant issued a statement stating that the misunderstandings associated with this would soon be resolved, adding that WhatsApp is committed to delivering secure and private messages. Facebook also disagrees with the extension that will allow Facebook to share more data if users agree to WhatsApp’s new terms of use, and by explaining that this new update will not affect the whole thing. I jumped in to clarify the image. User privacy wherever you are while chatting with friends and family.

WhatsApp then updated the information available on the website to let users know how to handle dates from collection to sharing and use. According to WhatsApp, neither Facebook nor WhatsApp have access to messages, call attachments, or shared details. This is due to an encrypted end-to-end message service that does not keep a record of the recipients of the messages sent.

