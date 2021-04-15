Children of Light coming to Nintendo Switch will start for free in June of this year





A brand new platform for multiple award-winning mobile games.

The award-winning mobile game Sky: Children of the Light expands its horizons and will be available on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Thatgamecompany’s Sky: Children of the Light was released on mobile almost two years ago and proved to be a quick hit. The developer has now announced that the title is finally coming to a new platform. Through Twitter and a longer statement, it became clear that Sky was released on the platform in June of this year and can be launched for free.

Sky was first released on iOS in 2019 and was named one of Apple’s best games of the year. Given the number of titles released on mobile each year, it’s not an average feat. Thegamecompany was built on the successful launch of iOS by introducing the game to Android the following year and was awarded Google’s Game of the Year in 2020.

Related: Indie Platformer Fez is now available on Nintendo Switch

Another year and another platform are waiting. If you’re new to Sky, its aesthetic is in great harmony with some of Nintendo’s most popular titles. Players, as the name implies, use capes that allow them to fly in the sky and move between different areas. Like many mobile games, Sky uses a season system, starting 2021 with the Season of Dreams. It hasn’t been confirmed, but with Sky coming to Switch in June of this year, a new season could begin.

Mobile games are now the biggest business ever. In 2020, not only were more people using the platform than ever before, but iPhone users spent an average of over $ 75 on games throughout the year. However, getting the game on Switch as much as possible is also a big request for all developers so far. Recently, it surpassed Game Boy Advance’s lifetime sales and was able to overtake the Wii by the time it was completed.

This summer is becoming a pretty exciting time for Switch owners. In addition to experiencing Sky for the first time on the platform, FallGuys will join us someday. Not to mention what the various developers were planning for the Zelda and Sonic anniversaries. The Sonic Colors remaster seems to have been leaked earlier this month.

Next: The creepy webcam looks like a realistic human eye and actually flashes

Assassin’s Creed Valhara Ireland DLC postponed to May

About the author Josh Coulson (2173 articles published)

Josh keeps playing the game as long as he can remember. That love began with a mild childhood addiction to Sega Genesis, or Mega Drive, as he lives in the United Kingdom. At that time, Sonic 2 quickly became his favorite game, and as you can guess from his photos, the franchise has remained close to his heart ever since. He’s currently spending a lot of time between PS4 and Switch, spending a lot of time playing Fortnite. If you’re a fan of games, wrestling and football, follow us on Twitter @ BristolBeadz.

Other works by Josh Coulson

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos