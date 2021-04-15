5 Ways to Bring Samsung Galaxy S21 closer to Pixels





Samsung has jumped to the top of the Android device ecosystem by offering great hardware, but its software lags behind its competitors in several key areas. If you want to enjoy the amazing build quality of Galaxy S21 with a more Google-like software experience, you need to make some tweaks. Here are five ways to make your S21 look like a Pixel:

Some of the most popular Android launchers can be configured to display and behave much like Google’s Pixel Launcher.

It controls the home screen of your phone more than any other app, so it’s a good place to start converting your S21. Samsung’s stock home screen has these distinctive icons, a landscape app drawer, and a very clunky menu system. Almost all third-party launchers offer more features and customization, but not all of them are a perfect match for the Pixels launcher.

The most popular Android launchers include Nova, Lawnchair and ActionLauncher. All three can be configured to display and behave much like Google’s Pixel Launcher. There is also a plugin that you can download from the developer to add the Google Discover panel to your home screen.

Note that Nova and ActionLauncher have paid variants with far more features than the free version. Lawnchair is free, but not as many as the other two.

Make the Google app the default Ryan Whitwam / IDG

[設定]Go to and change your default app to Google.

One of the easiest changes you can make is to switch from Samsung’s Stock One UI app to Google. Many of these apps, such as Chrome and Google Photos, are pre-installed on your smartphone, but you can also download apps such as Google Phone and Calendar.

You can also challenge the settings to remove the Samsung app as a default option.[設定]>[アプリ]>[デフォルトのアプリを選択]It is under. You can move the list down and switch your browser, phone, or messaging app to Google’s services, just as you did with the launcher.

Icon Ryan Whitwam / IDG

The Pixel Icon Pack brings Google icons to Samsung phones.

Samsung squirrel icons are dead gifts of the essence of your phone, so you will want to change them after deciding on a new home screen. All major third-party launchers support changing the icon, but the location in the menu is different. Just poke and you will find it.

For icon packs, there are many more Pixel-y style options. For example, the Pixel Icon Pack. It’s free, but there aren’t many updates. The Pixel Icons are priced at $ 50, but they are updated frequently, come with a ton of wallpapers, and include the option to request new icons. Whichever pixel icon you choose, your phone will immediately stream a lot of Samsung styles.

Hex installer theme Ryan Whitwam / IDG

You can use the Hex Installer to install the Pixel-y theme on your S21.

Samsung’s theme store offers some options similar to stock Android, but most of them are expensive and still don’t offer that pixel feel. If you want to spend a few dollars on this project, buy HexInstaller. This app allows you to create custom themes that register with the built-in theme picker.

With the Hex Installer, you can do pretty fashionable things. With this app, you can easily share what you have created. These plugins are located throughout the Play Store, so you can install one of them instead of carefully recreating Google’s UI. Depending on the theme you use, the icons may be bundled. You can use them or apply them on your own.

Gcam Portraitan Whitwam / IDG

If you can sideload the app on your smartphone and it’s okay, you can use the features of the Google Pixel camera on your S21.

There is another place where you can make the S21 more Pixel-y. It’s a camera. Google’s Pixel smartphones offer incredible camera performance, not because of hardware, but because of great image processing. The Google Camera app isn’t officially available on smartphones other than the Pixel, but its mission is for a dedicated mods to create so-called Gcam ports for other devices. Just download the APK and approve the installation. As always, be careful when sideloading your application from outside the Play Store.

Gcam is perfect for taking quick snapshots regardless of lighting conditions. It produces clearer images in more detail than Samsung cameras, and the fast shutter makes it easy to capture moving subjects.

