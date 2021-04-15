Forget AirPods Max, these solar-powered headphones promise “infinite” playtime, $ 350 less





Swedish audio specialist Urbanista has announced the first set of solar-powered headphones, Urbanista Los Angeles. Even indoors, charging the over-ear can when worn seems to enable virtually unlimited listening.

The release date for Los Angeles has not been disclosed, but it will cost $ 199. This doesn’t seem to be that much, considering that it also has Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Many of the best noise canceling headphones are over $ 250, especially the $ 549 Apple AirPods Max.

Los Angeles uses Powerfoyle solar material, a flexible cell design manufactured by the Swedish company Exeger. According to Urbanista, on a clear day, one hour can absorb enough sunlight and power three hours of playback time. On a cloudy day, the same 1 hour exposure is expected to generate 2 hours of charge.

Powerfoyle also works in ambient light, so you can charge your Lose Angeles indoors unless the room is particularly dark. Charging times vary, but Urbanista suggests putting your headphones next to the window for best results.

In addition to ANC, other features in Los Angeles include all the other traps you would expect from a modern headphone, such as a built-in microphone for voice calls, a carry case, and a USB-C charging port. This can be a useful backup if you are stuck in a place that cannot be charged from the sun, such as a night flight.

Los Angeles also has a style very similar to the recent Urbanista Miami. The pair of ANC headphones was comfortable and minimalist, but the head circumference is a bit tight, so I hope Lose Angeles wants a more comfortable fit.

It’s worth noting that while Los Angeles could be the first pair of PV headphones on the market, it wasn’t the first to exist. JBL Reflect Eternal, which also uses Exegers Powerfoyle technology, appeared last year but has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even without an official release date, Los Angeles seems to have been able to defeat Reflect Eternal with an environmentally friendly punch.

