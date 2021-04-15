Canyon has partnered with Cyclescheme to offer bikes at up to 39% discount





Canyon has joined the long list of retailers affiliated with Cyclescheme. This means that starting today, the entire range of Canyon bikes will be available for purchase through the scheme. This includes the most premium models and microwave ovens, thanks to the removal of 1,000 caps in 2019.

Cycleschemes offerings are primarily limited to those sold at bicycle stores and retailers. That is, most direct-selling brands are off the table. This is the first time buyers have access to this type of savings on a full suite bike, as Canyon has partnered with this scheme.

As a payroll scheme, you basically rent a bike through your employer, pay it monthly from your total wage packet, save income tax as a result, and buy it completely at the end of the year at a minimal rate. To do. At the same time, you can buy all the accessories you need to commute by bike, including the best commuter helmets, the best bike locks, and the best bike lights.

Cycling to the workplace is more attractive than ever, with UK cycling prices skyrocketing across the pandemic and the country set to start commuting to the office again. Canyon could make this scheme even more appealing to those of us who recently discovered the fun of road cycling, gravel and mountain biking by adding all kinds of bikes, not just city bikes and hybrids. There is.

Aaron Bad, UK Sales and Marketing Manager at Canyon, said: “Even if you cycle only once or twice a week, changing your commuting habits can be very beneficial to your health and the environment.”

To make ordering a bike as easy as possible, Canyon has fully implemented the Cyclescheme purchasing process on its website, along with a savings calculator. After ordering using the Cyclescheme payment method, request a certificate using the total order amount including shipping and bike guard fees. Once approved by both your employer and your Cycle scheme, you can redeem your certificate for your order. The certificate will then be shipped directly to the door.

