Take a peek inside the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 to see why it bends: Video





You will see the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 disassembly online to see why the phone turns. This disassembly was performed and filmed by Zack on the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel.

That said, the exact same source recently performed a durability test on the device. During its durability test, the phone failed. The last test that Zack normally runs, the bend test, failed.

The Lenovo Legion Duel 2 broke during the durability test. This video explains why it’s so easy to bend.

The device broke in half and the break point was right next to the module on the back. Needless to say, this is not an ideal situation. That’s why Zack decided to look inside the device.

Well, to open this phone, he had to do the same thing as a modern smartphone. I had to heat the back plate of the phone and then used a razor blade to cut the glue.

The back plate of this device came out in one third. This is expected to consider that the phone was technically split into three parts. He had the most problems in the middle part, it broke even when taken out.

There are two batteries inside the Lenovo Legion Duel 2. It’s also interesting that the buttons / triggers are glued to the phone frame. There are also two vibrating motors in this thing.

The device provides minor protection against water

Keep in mind that Lenovo Legion Duel 2 provides a small amount of protection against water. Lenovo also did a great job here with steam champers, which seems to be one of the biggest on smartphones. That’s great considering that this is a gaming smartphone.

So why did it break? Well, that cooling system / module you can see behind is the main cause. Both sides of the phone that connects to it are weak points compared to regular smartphones.

This phone is built in a different way than a regular smartphone. That doesn’t mean it provides a poor build, but it’s not as tough as most regular smartphones. Most people are fine with this, but keep in mind that you can’t put as much pressure on the back of this phone as most other phones. You can see the entire disassembly below.

