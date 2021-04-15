Sparked: Facebook’s new speed dating app under test





Facebook is testing a new video speed dating app called Sparked that emphasizes kindness among users and a positive dating experience.

Developed by the social media giant New Product Experiment (NPE) team, The Verge reports that the app requires users to have a Facebook profile.

This app requires users to enter a reason for a kind date when signing up. These answers are reported to be reviewed by Sparked humans before people go to the video date.

The social media giant said Sparked does not include public profiles, swipes, or DMs and is likely to be free to use.

According to The Verge, who reportedly visited the app’s website, users should also choose whether to date men, women, or non-binary people.

Recommendation

The app is also reported to ask users if they are open to dating transgender people.

It is expected to cycle the dates of a 4-minute long video, but it is unclear how many such dates will last in an event.

According to the Sparked website visited by The Verge, if users have a good time, they will re-schedule the second tenth date.

INDY / LIFE Newsletter Inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week

INDY / LIFE Newsletter Inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week

TechCrunch reports that the app is currently in beta testing, creating insights into how video dating works to improve the experience of people with Facebook products.

Sparked is reportedly encouraging users to get it from there and meet elsewhere online, such as Instagram, another Facebook-owned app.

At the time of writing, you will not be able to access the website and download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

It’s also unclear if you’ll need to attend an event hosted by Sparked through your browser to access the app.

However, social media giants have confirmed that the app exists and is currently in a small external beta testing phase.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos