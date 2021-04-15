The coalition urges Facebook to stop creating Instagram for kids





The Commercial-Free Childhood campaign, a United Nations of 35 children and consumer groups, is calling on Instagram to stop planning to create a version of the app for users under the age of 13.

In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, according to the New York Times, “a nonprofit warned that a children’s version of Instagram wouldn’t alleviate such problems,” and “it’s endless photo scrolling and body image A shame that can engross younger users in their routines. “

“The real audience for the kids version of Instagram is much younger kids who don’t currently have an account on the platform. Collecting valuable family data and nurturing a new generation of Instagram users is for Facebook’s revenue. That may be good, but it could increase the use of the app by young children who are particularly vulnerable to platform manipulation and exploitation capabilities. “

A commercial-free childhood campaign wrote to Mark Zuckerberg this Thursday after Facebook learned that people under the age of 13 were planning to build a “safe to use Instagram for the first time” version of Instagram. Sent.

This story first appeared last month. According to a note written by the VP of Instagram product Vishal Shah, Facebook wants to provide a secure version of the app built entirely for children.

“We will build a new youth pillar within the community product group and focus on two things: (a) Accelerate integrity and privacy efforts to be as safe as possible for teens. Guaranteeing the experience and (b) building a version of Instagram that can be used by the following people: 13 years old to use Instagram safely for the first time.

A Facebook spokeswoman told NYT that “Instagram is in the early stages of developing services for children,” and “instagram products developed for children under the age of 13 will not show ads.” Stephanie Otway said: They want to connect with family and friends. “

On the other hand, commercial-free childhood campaigns believe that apps can do more harm than good to children.

“Surveys show that Instagram, in particular, poses many serious challenges to youth well-being. The Royal Society for Public Health has rated the app as the worst social media platform for youth mental health. Increased time is associated with an increased risk of eating disorders for users. Net bullying is rampant in apps, and UK police reports that Instagram has more sexual care than any other platform. Cases have been recorded. “

