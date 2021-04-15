The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo combines legendary performance with the latest technology





close

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (Photo: Mark Ferrand / Detroit Free Press)

The ability to walk and chew gum is a great help in deciding which carmaker will survive in the last decade. Engineering talent and investment capital are being pulled in two different directions than ever before.

Meanwhile, automakers are working on the development of electric and self-driving cars that are ridiculously challenging and costly businesses and are left behind.

Customers, on the other hand, buy only a handful of EVs today, and true self-driving cars are years away.

EVs and self-driving technology are the future of the automotive industry, but for now they are the pitfalls of money. This means automakers need to keep making money with more traditional cars, mostly petrol cars.

Developing and building them competitively is a full-time job. The idea of ​​creating a new technology vehicle that requires cubic cash while keeping them attractive, relevant and profitable poses unprecedented challenges.

A stumbling block can put the company dangerously behind the competition. Face plants have tragic qualities, not slapstick.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Front Brake and Multi-Spoke Wheels (Photo: Mark Phelan / Detroit Free Press)

On that noisy stage, Porsche behaves like Misty Copeland.

It has established itself as a clear EV leader while developing a steady parade of improvements to established models that pay Piper.

Details: 2021 Porsche Taycan RWD erases most lines between electric and petrol cars

Details: 2021 Mustang Mach-E is everything most of us can ask for

what’s new?

The 911 has been in production since 1964. It’s the icon of the brand, the image that most people think of when they hear the word Porsche. Today, in fourth-generation vehicles, Porsche is the master of the deployment of a series of 911 variants with ever-increasing levels of power and performance. The new 2021 911 Turbo ratchets performance and luxury.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo is equipped with an 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. (Photo: Mark Ferrand / Detroit Free Press)

All 911 turbos are all-wheel drive. It takes full advantage of their incredible power of 572 hp and 553 lb-ft torque from a 3.7L horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine, making the car available even if not fully recommended in winter weather. The biggest drawbacks of using it all year round are the low ground clearance and front aero effect that are not designed with snow and slashes in mind.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (Photo: Mark Ferrand / Detroit Free Press)

Aerodynamic adjustments include an adaptive front cooling flap and a larger and lighter rear wing. These components, called Porsche Adaptive Aerodynamics (PAA), also act as air brakes when decelerating at high speeds. Before you ridicule, remember: when Porsche points to high speed, it talks about up to 199mph about the 911 Turbo.

The all-wheel drive system delivers up to 368 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels for maximum performance and handling.

The 911 Turbo can be used as a coupe or convertible. It is considered 2 + 2. That is, there are two vaguely leather-trimmed receptacles behind the driver and passenger seats, but they are not intended to carry a person far. The rear is best thought of as a space equipped with seat belts for shopping bags, wallets and briefcases.

We tested a very well equipped Eurospec 911 Turbo Coupe. All performance features were consistent with the US model, but some electronic and infotainment features weren’t working.

Drive an impression

The 911 Turbo is smooth, quiet, luxurious and, of course, surprisingly fast. Race from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds using standard launch control.

Adaptive Suspension (PASM, or Porsche Active Suspension Management, an abbreviation company starting with P, if you forget what you are driving) lowers the vehicle height by about 0.4 inches, increases rigidity and its large scale Ability to keep the car perfectly flat despite acceleration and cornering.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (Photo: Mark Ferrand / Detroit Free Press)

The car is hankering and turns off when accelerated. Huge brakes provide a great deal of power for repeated stops from high speeds.

Porsche’s 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission shifts fast and smoothly. Its electronic control, which combines the Sport mode and Sport Plus driving mode of the 911, responds brilliantly to paddle shifters, but honestly admits that electronic control provides better performance than just humans can achieve. I will.

The steering is accurate and responsive. High-speed stability and low-speed maneuverability benefit from rear axle steering.

The interior is modest but luxurious. The coupe I tested featured a contrasting white stitched leather trim. Leather seats have black and white checkered inserts called houndstooth at risk.

Simple and intuitive control is a refreshing surprise for a car with a wealth of features and abbreviations. The touch screen is logical and easy to use.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo instrument panel navigation display (Photo: Mark Phelan / Detroit Free Press)

The Porsche Instrument Cluster is mysterious. Clear, offering options from navigation to accelerometers to measure Gs during acceleration, braking and cornering.

How much?

Prices for the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo start at $ 170,800 for the coupe and $ 183,600 for the convertible.

The base turbo is a lot of cars, but when you’re already in the big one for $ 170, why not get yourself some treats?

My test vehicle was pasted for $ 219,300, including the $ 1,350 federal gas guzzler tax, excluding destination charges.

The features of my test car are:

Night Vision Lightweight Noise Insulated Glass Carbon Fiber Roof LED Matrix Design Headlight Lane Keeping and Change Assist Adaptive Cruise Control 20inch Front, 21inch Rear Turbo S Design Wheel Sport Exhaust Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM) Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) Front Axel 40mm Lift Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Carbon Fiber Door Sill Racing Yellow Seatbelt for Obstacles

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo LED Matrix Design Headlight (Photo: Mark Phelan / Detroit Free Press)

The concept of comparative shopping means something different in the neighborhood of the 911 Turbo. Owners do not weigh fuel economy, monthly payments, or resale prices. The 911 promises and offers a sophisticated and legendary look, name and performance. For nearly 60 years, there was nothing else in this class.

Lightweight rear spoiler for the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (Photo: Mark Phelan / Detroit Free Press)

For Porsche’s next trick, automakers must pass on their magical legacy to the electric cars that define their future.

Overview of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo

Base price: $ 170,800

Test price: $ 219,300

All-wheel drive 2 + 2 sports coupe

Currently on sale

Engine: 3.7L horizontally opposed 6-cylinder with turbocharger

Output: 572 hp @ 6,500 rpm; 553 lb-ft torque @ 2,250-4,500 rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual clutch automatic

EPA Fuel Economy Estimates: 15mpg Cities / 20 Highways / 17 Total.Premium fuel

EPA Estimated Annual Fuel Cost: $ 3,100

Wheelbase: 96.5 inches

Length: 178.6

Width: 74.9 (without mirror)

Height: 51.3 (with standard PASM suspension)

Curb weight: 3,635 lbs.

Passengers: 70 cubic feet

Cargo volume: 4.5 cubic feet in the front trunk.9.3 cubic feet in the back seat

Assembled in Zuffenhausen, Germany

Read or share this story: https: //www.freep.com/story/money/cars/mark-phelan/2021/04/15/2021-porsche-911-turbo-first-drive/7200228002/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos