LG Rollable TV Available Price: 4K resolution and other specifications.How to buy in the US





LG Rollable TV is currently sold in the United States. The new LG OLED R was first released in South Korea.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ R Delinfo’s Twitter post) LG OLED R is now available in the US: How to buy this rotary TV and its possible price

Samsung is ordering millions of LG Display OLED TV panels-https: //t.co/Nn0I51AEyC Will LCD technology be phased out sooner than Samsung expected? Between fierce Chinese competition and rising LCD screen prices, Samsung is looking … pic.twitter.com/Yximl5ZW4o

–Robot Del’Info (@RDelinfo) April 9, 2021

However, there are pitfalls. TV screens are not actually available for purchase. Instead, the official website of the giant manufacturer has added a button that allows you to ask if you want an interested buyer.

Apart from this, the company also didn’t confirm the exact price of the new rollable TV screen. To help you further, here are some other details you need to know about the latest LG OLED R.

How to buy an LG Rollable TV in the US

The first thing you need to do is go to LG’s official website and search for OLED R. You can also click this link to go there.

After that, you need to click the “Purchase Inquiry” button. Proceed to the next section to see options for your area. Scroll down the bottom to see the United States region.

LG’s official website has contact numbers and email addresses that you can contact if you have any further questions or concerns.

LG OLED R Possible Prices and Specifications

Tom’s Guide reported that LG did not announce the exact price of the popular OLED R TV screen, but it is expected to cost between $ 90,000 and $ 100,000.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ MartinAlmeida07’s Twitter post) LG OLED R is now available in the US: How to Buy This Rotating TV and Its Possible Prices

This is the new Signature OLED TVR on the market as part of the LG brand @PaolaMKT # PrincipiosMKTUSFQpic.twitter.com / 1bvrDPTRaf’s addition to the existing product line.

— Martin Almeida (@ MartinAlmeida07) April 7, 2021

Also read: LG promises up to 3 years of Android updates for smartphone users

The price seems to be high, but the quoted price is commensurate with the specs and features offered. The new LG OLED R can actually be rolled up inside the base. This is comparable to the way newspapers are folded and rolled.

Apart from this, FlatPanel also confirmed that the new LG products have 4K resolution, 100 / 120Hz display technology, OLED screen, HDRiG mode, filmmaker mode, hands-free voice, Dolby Vision IQ and more.

The LG Rollable TV in the United States, on the other hand, will only be available as a 65-inch TV screen. But once the consumer receives the actual product, the giant manufacturer can offer more options.

Is it the best LG TV screen?

The new OLED R looks like the best LG TV screen on the market, but Wired reported that there are even better LG products.

Currently, the LG OLED65G1 is the best 4K TV display in LG’s OLED screen lineup. It offers excellent image quality, excellent operating system, slim chassis and more.

However, there are no rollable features. Like the OLED R, the LG OLED65G1 is available in 60-inch varieties. Click here for more information.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about LG’s upcoming high-end TV OLED screens.

Related article: LG Wing to be released in India on April 13: Rotatable screen, specifications and other features

This article is owned by TechTimes

Created by: Juliano Deleon

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.







