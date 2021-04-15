The Canon EOS R3 is an ultra-fast mirrorless camera that allows you to focus with your eyes.





Canon made a big surprise in the form of the EOS R3, a full-frame mirrorless camera that tracks and focuses on the eyes and shoots at an astonishing 30 fps.

The R3 is still in development mode, but Canon has already revealed some juicy details prior to its full launch. And so far, the battle for the mind and wallet of professional-level sports photographers seems to be head-to-head against the new Sony A1 and the next Nikon Z9.

The Canon EOS R3 looks like a very fast snapper. The electronic shutter can handle burst shots at an astonishing 30 fps, but full autofocus is possible in all modes.

This makes it much faster than any previous Canon camera, while rivaling the performance of the Sony Alpha 1.

This speed is made possible by Canon’s first R3 new back-illuminated stacked CMOS image sensor. This allows for faster read speeds and lower “rolling shutter” distortion, which have plagued traditional electronic shutters.

Autofocus is another area where the Canon R3 looks really shining. Canon states that it will use deep learning technology to provide enhanced autofocus and subject tracking.

In addition, you can focus the viewfinder with your eyes just by looking at the viewfinder. This “eye control feature” works only with still images and electronic shutters, but promises very quick focus changes. This feature allows you to see a specific person or object and instantly snap the camera.

Canon used a similar system before, but it’s probably far less technically advanced, given that it was on the EOS-5 and EOS-3 in the 1990s. It’s interesting to be back here, giving the R3 something that other mirrorless cameras don’t have.

Elsewhere, we also know that the R3 has a sturdy and weatherproof body. Canon states that it is comparable to professional favorite 1D X Mark III in terms of durability.

Obviously, there’s still much that Canon can reveal about R3. Especially its price and release date. As for the former, this can be expensive, so you should start saving now. For example, the Sony Alpha 1 costs $ 6,500, and the R3 is unlikely to be much cheaper.

In the latter respect, it would make sense to bring the R3 to the store in time for the Tokyo Olympics in July, but given that Canon says it’s still under development, it seems impossible. is. At the same time, if the release is too far away, it is unlikely that Canon will release R3 in such detail, so it is estimated that it will arrive in late 2021.

