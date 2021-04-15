Surface Laptop 4: Need to buy AMD or Intel version?





Microsoft launched Surface Laptop 4 this week, choosing Intel’s 11th generation Core (Tiger Lake) processor or a special Surface Edition version of the AMD Ryzen processor. Which Surface Laptop 4 Should I Buy? You can answer this question in two ways: what Microsoft recommends and what we do.

Somewhat surprisingly, Microsoft provides specific purchasing advice in the technical documentation that came with the Surface Laptop 4. The advice is probably directed to business customers, but consumers can apply the same rationale to their purchasing decisions.

Which Surface Laptop 4 to buy?What Microsoft says

The Surface Laptop 4 launch story covered all the different specifications and configurations. Microsoft’s Ryzen-based Surface Laptop 4 model offers the lowest price, and the Intel-based version offers the best storage options. (Some of these options are limited to Surface Laptop 4 for Business. It’s essentially the same as the consumer model, but with the addition of Windows 10 Pro.) Microsoft said in a positioning statement: It states as follows.

Surface Laptop 4, Intel Version Microsoft Surface Laptop 413.5 Touch Screen Intel Core i7-16GB-512GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model)-Ice Blue

If multithreaded app performance and extended battery life are top priorities, Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor is a good choice. If faster single-threaded performance is more important and you have more memory and storage options, Surface Laptop 4 with Intel 11th Generation Core Processor is a good choice.

Most legacy applications assume one core that runs one thread (or task) at a time, which includes some games. However, some modern applications, such as rendering, CAD work, and some recent games, use multiple instruction threads and cores. Interestingly, Microsoft explains this in a little more detail.

With the AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor, Surface Laptop 4 offers excellent multithreading performance, making it ideal for information workers who need better multitasking capabilities. Powered by 11th generation Intel Core processors, Surface Laptop 4 offers more powerful GPUs and faster single-threaded performance, especially when combined with the larger memory and storage offered by top-end Intel, developers and researchers. Ideal for data scientists, etc. [versions]..

Surface Laptop 4, AMD Version Microsoft Surface Laptop 415 Touch Screen AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition-8GB-512GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model)-Matte Black

Sure, Microsoft draws each category with a wide range of strokes, but the company is pushing professional geeks towards core-based laptop 4, making the Surface Edition Ryzen laptop an option for almost everyone else. It’s interesting to see them.

Which Microsoft Surface Laptop to buy?What we say

Unless you test both CPUs on your Surface Laptop 4, you can’t prove Microsoft’s recommendations for AMD and Intel. It’s almost half. We’ve already released early performance results on the Surface Laptop 4 Ryzen 7 Surface Edition review unit we received, which has significantly improved performance over Surface Laptop 3 (similar to competing laptops, the latest Surface Laptop 4s Ryzen chips). I will also answer why it is not based on the AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile series). First review. I’d like to update it later with the Intel version information, so be sure to check.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

