Bouldering for decades as Merc-AMG launches the new GLE 63 S model at SA





2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic +

• The GLE63 SAMG and GLE63 SAMG Coupe are now available in South Africa.

• The model is built on 22 years of success following the 1999 ML 55 AMG.

• The engines of the two GLE63 SAMG models produce 450kW and 850Nm.

In 1999, the ML 55 AMG shocked the world with a 255kW V8 gasoline engine and delivered an astonishing level of performance. Twenty-two years after the “original” debuted, Mercedes-AMG launched the latest version of the GLE 63 SAMG alongside the GLE 63 SAMG coupe. Powering the giant is AMG’s bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which offers 450kW and 850Nm. In addition, Merc’s EQ Boost Starter Alternator adds an additional 16kW and 250Nm that can be called temporarily.

Johannes Fritz, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said: We will move forward toward electrification and hybridization. With the new premium SUV, customers can expect unmatched driving performance, high everyday adaptability, optimal traction and long-distance comfort. “

In a word

The new AMG GLE design is muscular and unique, with a specific radiator grille with vertical louvers. The side skirts, door mirror housings and flared wheel arches are painted in vehicle colours, blending into a muscular look.

Different wheel and tire combinations cover all on-road and off-road requirements. The GLE-based model features 21-inch light alloy wheels with standard AMG lettering and 22-inch wheels as an optional extra. The coupe comes standard with 22-inch wheels. Other wheel variations with a diameter of 21 to 22 inches are also available as an option.

Sporty with a high-quality interior. AMG’s unique interior appointments and controls give the cockpit a distinctive AMG feel and support sporty and precise handling. It is also equipped with the latest generation 3-spoke AMG performance steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles. The AMG seats are decorated with exclusive nappa leather. An individually adjustable ambient light is also standard equipment, and the second row of seats is optionally fully electrically adjustable.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic + Coupe

Motor press

Driving support

An optional driving assistance package assists the driver in context, even at risk of speed adjustment, steering, lane changes, and collisions. Components include Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Speed ​​Limit Assist, Enhanced Auto Restart on Highways, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, and Route-Based Speed ​​Adjustment with Emergency Lane Features. included. Active Brake Assist, and Traffic Sign Assist-I’ll mention a few.

price:

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC +: R2 885 000

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic + Coupe: R2 948 000

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic +

Motor press

