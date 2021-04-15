SRAM announces new Rivale Tap AXS groupset





Senior technical writer Josh Croxton first discovered wireless intent for SRAM’s third-tier road groupset after discovering two approved applications related to rival Monica on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site earlier this year. I knew.

It’s now official, as an American company has confirmed today that its rivals are actually joining Red and Force in its wireless AXS portfolio. While rivals have long been involved in gravel riding, SRAM believes that full wireless technology and hydraulic disc actuation will double the groupset for use in a myriad of areas, including roads. There are no mechanical options.

The rival eTap AXS is, of course, built on the same blueprint as the more expensive AXS brothers, but uses heavier materials to reduce costs. It features SRAM’s unique flat-top chain and 12-speed X-range cassette, spring-loaded clutch rear derailleur, and virtually the same braking system, while maintaining the same aesthetics and AXS intercompatibility. It also benefits from the nifty DUB spindle-specific power meter, but loses contact adjustment and blip port.

The main issue with SRAM here is to maintain the concept of quality control and the same level of sophistication found in the full range of AXS (eTap and Eagle). The company emphasizes the fact that riders can’t tell the difference between red, force and rival performance. The bold claim is certainly-but the groupset applies the same rhetoric to the look and goes beyond that of its performance credentials with a very premium look and feel.

The hood takes a slightly smaller shape than the Red / Force equivalent, but retains the same level of visual influence-the only difference is the lack of silver foil on the shift / brake levers. Instead, rivals look more stealth with gunmetal accents. The hood and levers are more textured in appearance and are useful for ergonomics and hand traction during off-road driving.

The new Rivale Tap AXS groupset represents the best trickle-down technology, which SRAM has repeated over and over, and more recently with mountain bike drivetrains. GX Eagle AXS is a good example. By rivals, SRAM has taken all the basic beliefs of the eTap AXS philosophy and repackaged it to be more affordable to the masses. That is, avoiding all the glittering carbon fiber and minimal pieces of aluminum, [marginally] Heavier steel, [more] With aluminum, you guessed it-plastic. The results are not very effective. If anything, it works as accurately and efficiently as its more expensive siblings, and the only evidence that suggests the nature of its budget comes in the form of a rather noisy rear derailleur assembly.

So what exactly does it lose? The reach adjustments haven’t changed, but there are no contact adjustments or blip ports (2 sets for red and 1 set for force). Surprisingly, the rear derailleur uses a spring-loaded clutch system instead of the company’s expected Orbit hydraulic pulley clutch, which is a big problem given the reliable performance of the standard system. There is none. The braking system is virtually the same-the calipers use the same blueprints, but use different bleed ports-do not use SRAM’s bleeding edge technology-and a little heavier material makes me heavier.

Given that SRAM’s second-tier Force eTap AXS groupset weighs 430g more than its Red counterpart, some thoughts on how rival eTap AXS groupset stacks on scale are partly, especially weight. Related to Winnie, the company has minimal weight gain. There is a weight difference of 230g between Force and Rival. That is, the complete Rival eTap AXS groupset scales at 3,200g (2x) or 2,800g (1x). As mentioned earlier, the extra lard comes from the free use of aluminum, especially in cranksets and arms, but due to the interoperability of the setup, this is unlikely to reduce its popularity.

AXS range reciprocity means that parts can be mixed and fitted accordingly. The Specialized S-Works Diverge we tested last year used an AXS bore arrangement that combined an eTap AX Sroad lever with an Eagle AX Surer derailleur and a 10-50T cassette (image credit: Aaron Borrill).

As with the AXS family, the parts are interchangeable. This has already been experienced with the Specialized S-Works Diverge we tested last year. It used an AXS bore arrangement that combined an eTap AXSroad lever with an Eagle AXSrear derailleur and a 10-50T cassette.

In terms of specifications, there are three double chainring crankset options, 48 ​​/ 35T and 46 / 33T, and a wide chainline 43 / 30T option, each compliant with the DUB bottom bracket standard. There are also five “wide” direct mount single ring crankset options in the 38-46T range. That said, the front mechanics (available in both standard and wide configurations) can accommodate 50T rings, but SRAM feels that the rival system is suitable for a maximum chainring size of 48. The rear mechanism works and can handle both 1x and 2x setups. Cassettes ranging from 10-28T to 10-36T will only be available with two cassette options (10-30T and 10-36T) from launch. 12-speed cassettes are X-range gearing, nickel chrome plated. It is equipped and designed to work with the XDR driver itself.

Compatible with all common crank length standards, including 160, 165, 170, 172.5 and 175mm. The chain features SRAM’s unique flat-top interface and has been proven to improve strength and performance while reducing drivetrain noise and weight. It can be used with both 2x and 1x eTap AXS setups.

There are also options for a specially designed and neatly packaged power meter to ease the deal. Rival One-Piece Aluminum Crank / Spider deployments couldn’t use the Red / Force spider-based Quarq power meter, so SRAM had to look at other ways to do this.

solution? A brand new power meter platform housed inside the DUB spindle. Not only does this provide a cleaner look, but it’s also nearly impossible to spot save except for the unobtrusive Quarq logo and LED lights on the non-drive side. This particular setup is IPX7 rated, weighs only 40g, and uses AAA batteries rather than coin batteries or rechargeable systems. The battery can be used for 400 hours. The power meter requires a manual zero offset before each ride and measures the power on the left side to calculate the total wattage.

If you already have a rival Etap AXS, you can use the Power Upgrade Kit (230).

OEM focus

Overall, AXS is a popular groupset for bike makers to bolt to their products, and SRAM has confirmed that this will continue with the Rival eTap AXS. This depends not only on the compatibility of the AXS lines, but also on the brand cache. In addition to that, generous gear ratios and drivetrain options are available, and the Rival eTap AXS offers a compelling example of a reliable groupset in the dropbar market (gravel and roads).

When it comes to pricing, SRAM seems to be balancing here. Not only is the eTap AXS feature cheaper, but it’s only 166 more expensive than its predecessor, making it easy for cyclists looking for an affordable gateway to ownership of their electronic drivetrain. The complete groupset including shift brake system, rotor, crankset, bottom bracket, chain, cassette, derailleur, battery and charger is $ 1,639 / 1,688 / 1,516 (double with power meter) and $ 1,420 / 1,463 / 1,314 It is fixed at (double without a power meter). ). It’s slightly cheaper by throwing away the front derailleur and setting the price at 1x-$ 1,409 / 1,453 / 1,304 (1x with power meter) and $ 1,190 / 1,228 / 1,102 (1x without power meter) ..

Early verdict

At face value, the SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset poses a serious problem in itself. Not only for aesthetic sophistication, but also for overall performance, that’s right. Time in the new groupset was limited due to the unpredictable weather in the UK, but what we have sampled so far has been very impressive-shifts are accurate and smooth, braking is strong. It is modular and includes its expensive siblings, the Red eTap AXS and Eaglee Tap AXS, which feel the entire groupset is holistic in operation. Yes, it’s a lot heavier than Japan’s stable companions and rivals, but it shouldn’t be the basis for you to judge it-it’s beautifully packaged at an affordable price and definitely with the current AXS family. Provides the same reliability.

Over the next few weeks to months, we’ll spend more time testing and reporting on overall performance.

The Rival eTap is affordable, beautifully packaged and undoubtedly offers the same reliability as the current AXS family (image credit: Aaron Borrill) Technical Specifications: SRAM Rival eTap AXS Groupset Price: $ 1,639 / 1,688 / 1,516 (double with power meter), $ 1,420 / 1,463 / 1,314 (double without power meter), $ 1,409 / 1,453 / 1,304 (1x with power meter), $ 1,190 / 1,228 / 1,102 (power) 1x without meter) Shift: Wireless brake: Disc speed: 1×12, 2×12 Weight: 3,200g (2x), 2,800g (1x) Crank: 160, 165, 170, 172.5, 175mm Chainring 2x: 48 / 35T, 46 / 33T, 43 / 30T (Wide) Chainring 1x: 38T, 40T, 42T, 44T, 46T Cassette: 10-28T, 10-30T, 10-36T

