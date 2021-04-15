How to tell what your readers want and give it to them





O’Jays 1975 hit the single “Give The People What they Want!”. Must be the theme song and guide mantra for all enthusiastic content marketers.

After all, the main focus of properly done content marketing (or SEO for that matter) is to create a comprehensive answer to the questions consumers ask to meet all their needs and needs.

Similarly, the main goal and promise of search engines is to deliver the right content to the right people at the right time when the search is performed.

That’s why it’s likely that you’ve read that search engines like Google continually refine their algorithms and leverage advanced artificial intelligence to better understand the searcher’s intent and fulfill their promises.

Not surprisingly, the question for many content marketers is, “How can you tell and give them what your readers want?”

Keywords continue to be the backbone of your content, so the foundation for identifying the content you create begins with a survey of your keywords. However, there are some effective ways to determine what your readers want.

Here are some tips, tactics, and tools to consider adding to your arsenal.

1. Verify who and where the reader is

First, make sure you know who your readers are and what drives them. One way to identify an audience is to develop a persona.

Personas are important because they help you create content that is tailored to the specific needs of your human viewer.

Create a detailed profile of the target reader based on some existing readers that you can probably easily identify.

Give them a name, face, and personality. Includes demographic and psychographic information.

Try to identify their main purchasing motivations, challenges, and basic needs.

Creating personas allows you to start adjusting your content at different stages of the purchasing process, based on detailed assumptions about which topics, tones, and types of content will appeal to your readers.

Personas also help you understand where your readers consume your content and when it’s best to serve content that your readers are likely to be involved with.

You’ll want to spend some time establishing and building a trusted audience before identifying where your readers are and sharing too much content.

“If you build it, they will come” does not necessarily apply to online content. Rather, the online audience needs to be developed over time.

A good place to start is to follow, like, and share relevant content from other authoritative content creators and influencers. This is expected to correlate relevant high quality content over time.

Create your own persona template for each audience member in a simple document or spreadsheet.

Online tools and templates such as Xtensio, Lucidspark and Miro can help you guide you.

2. Ask them what they want

Simply asking is another common-sense way to determine what content your viewer wants.

Assuming you establish a level of trust with your readers and they see that they have some authority over the topic you want to talk to them, you will certainly poll your audience can do.

Ask for specific topics or information that they may be most interested in reading.

Contact your viewers via email or social media using a brief reader survey and questions regarding:

Want to know more about important topics such as text, video, audio, or a combination thereof? When do you want to consume your content the most? What is the preferred channel for receiving and reading content? How often do you want to hear from us?

Readers are flooded with content every day. Taking the time to ask what they want and adjusting the content and timing accordingly will increase the chances of an enthusiastic viewer.

A brief survey can be delivered by document or email. Alternatively, you can use one of the many online survey tools available.

3. Check website visitors and search data

Website analysis is another great source of information for validating customer profiles and understanding which content and topics are most popular with your readers.

Demographics

For example, Google Analytics provides a basic demographic breakdown of website visitors. On the other hand, you can compare and enhance the developed personas.

However, keep in mind that these demographics may only apply to the visitor subsection, based on how and where Google collects this data.

These demographics are used to generate seven standard reports. These can be used as well to test the reader’s assumptions.

Demographic Overview AgeGenderInterests Overview Affinity Category (Reach) In-Market Segments Other Categories

You can also use these demographic dimensions to create custom segments and reports for continuous monitoring of specific groups within your audience.

Engagement with existing content

Other analytic data that can help you understand your readers’ preferences are the display of a particular landing page and engagement metrics such as page dwell time, scroll depth, and bounce rate.

Google Analytics Behavior Reports lets you quickly see the most popular pages.

Identifying which particular pages and content types of your website are the most viewed and / or the viewers spend the most time can help show trends in topic and formatting. ..

In addition, you can monitor your visitor’s path to see which pages are affecting others or attracting your readers.

Look for creating a complementary content page with more detailed answers to the questions your audience may have. This allows you to link to or from existing content to further build permissions on a particular topic.

4. Google search console query

[パフォーマンス]The Google Search Console Query Report below is an invaluable resource for understanding the keywords that drive site impressions and click-throughs.

Google search console performance on imahockeydad.com

This report details impressions, clicks, average position, and CTR related to the keywords your readers search for.

Be aware of keywords and phrases along the target topic, as well as those that represent gaps in the content you create or plan for.

5. Internal search data

If your website has search capabilities, you can mine its usage data on a regular basis to see what content your visitors are looking for when they visit your site.

Pay attention to question-based searches and make sure you have comprehensive content to answer those needs.

Many internal search tools or third-party add-ons provide content analysis. Use it to quickly identify gaps and content rankings and deliver the right content to the right readers at the right time, just as you would with the right search engine.

6. Conduct an external survey

Besides viewing your existing audience and content, there are many great content research tools available to you. Buzzsumo, ahrefs, Semrush and others crawl the entire web for keywords and content.

Use these insights to identify content trends, suggested topics, and even specific questions people are asking about specific keywords, domains, or online influencers.

With this information at hand, you can create content with detailed answers to those trends, suggestions, or questions raised.

Most of these platforms offer free trials. Use them to determine how important your content opportunities or challenges are and what value they can deliver in the long run.

7. Know the competition

Identify your online competition (ie, competitors who consistently create high-quality content that ranks well with your chosen target keywords).

Review and analyze the content you create, where you deliver it, and the engagement you receive (if any).

Start by grouping the content items you discover into topic groups, and then determine if there are content gaps.

See which content type is shared on which channel and how often. One of the benefits of publicly accessible social media is the ability to view likes, shares, and comments related to content published by competitors.

8. Always listen

Speaking of social media, social listening tools can likewise provide a wealth of content information and guidance on their own strategies.

Use tools like Brandwatch, Meltwater, and Agorapulse to monitor your target keywords for social mentions and content suggestions.

As with competitors’ content, you can measure the level of engagement by type and piece of content to determine relevance and value.

Related discovered content items can be curated or recreated and expanded with their own added value.

9. Ask for engagement and feedback

If you’re confident that you’re creating high-value content for a large audience, don’t be afraid to ask your readers for feedback and validation through comments and sharing.

Include a sharing mechanism (a share button or a “click to tweet” link) and a call for action within the content to make it easier for your readers to grow your content.

This will help you verify how attractive your content is and strengthen your permissions.

10. Measure and react

For each piece of content you create and distribute, go back to your social media and website analysis to examine its relevance and relative value to your readers.

Pay particular attention to which type, topic, or channel is most engaged.

In addition, let us know where the reader wants to know more, noting which link (if any) was clicked and / or the call for action was made.

And yes, by all means — give your readers what they want!





All screenshots taken by the author in April 2021

