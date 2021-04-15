Ad blockers are causing problems with Google Docs layout





Over the past few days, there have been a growing number of complaints about Google Docs layout and formatting issues, which seems to be due to ad blockers.

With more reports on social media, Reddit / r / Chrome is littered with help requests for people who have this issue or some pretty serious issues with Google Docs and slides, due to running an ad blocker. The reason for this is not clear (h / t Android police).

Text can move within the document or lead to double-printed confusion. As mentioned earlier, Google Slides seems to be influenced by ad blockers as well as documents and slides. The text box can be randomly centered or shifted to the edge of the main page view. This is a weird bug and looks pretty widespread, but there are no complaints about problems or issues with Google Sheets.

The easiest solution is to disable the ad blocker when using Google Docs or spreadsheets. Of course, some have pointed out that opening the document in secret mode will solve the problem. This is probably because extensions and add-ons are disabled in this mode.

As the AP points out, many ad blockers can disable and modify certain in-page content. Extensions can misidentify parts of a document or slide, resulting in a large amount of text and image shifts that some people see. Another thing to note here is that only Chrome seems to be affected. Google has also noticed an “unexpected behavior” issue in the workspace status dashboard, which is marked as “solved” and is unlikely to be related to this.

Therefore, if you’re having layout issues with Google Docs or slides, it’s a good idea to disable ad blockers for at least a while.

