Sony announces new native 4K projectors, including the entry-level VPL-VW290ES





Sony has unveiled the long-awaited sequel to the most affordable native 4K projector. The Sony VPL-VW290ES (known in the United States as the Sony VPL-VW325ES) has finally begun to walk on the red carpet. An award-winning blockbuster.

Compared to the hugely successful Sony VPL-VW270ES, the glitz and charm of the update is the addition of Sony’s X1 for Projectors processor designed to enhance HDR, image detail and motion processing.

The X1 for Projector brings frame-by-frame analysis developed for Sony’s X1-powered BRAVIA TVs to the big screen. This means you can access dynamic HDR controls without the built-in support for Dolby Vision or HDR10 +. Instead, Sony’s unique Dynamic HDR Enhancer allows you to optimize your images on the fly.

There is also an updated super-resolution reality creation process that leverages pixel-level analysis to upscale the image and enhance both texture and detail. If it works and is implemented well with the Sony VPL-VW590ES released in 2020, the results should certainly be very impressive.

The Sony VPL-VW290ES retains the same brightness specifications and SXRD projector panel technology as its predecessor. It can offer up to 1500 lumens from a light bulb source and will be retailed for a slightly higher price of £ 5499 ($ ​​5499 / € 5499) when it arrives in May with a choice of black or white.

In the event of a more serious problem, Sony also updated its near-flagship 800 Series SXRD machines. Sony VPL-VW890ES is a notable name for people with more cinematic aspirations and deeper pockets (VPL-VW1025ES in the US). You can benefit from adding the same X1 processor, but for a price of £ 24,999 ($ ​​39,999), you can take advantage of a laser source and an all-glass ARC-F lens.

(Image credit: Sony)

The ARC-F is an 18-element, 15-group, large-aperture lens designed for higher resolution and better consistent control of overall screen focus and color. The main advantages of the Z-Phosphor laser are its high speed operation, warm-up time, and stable performance over a life of 20,000 hours. It works with 2200 lumens.

Both projectors will be able to apply different image settings to SDR and HDR content. If your machine is set to HDR Auto, you can also select either the HDR reference or the HDR10 image preset as your top priority.

The Sony VPL-VW890ES will be released at the same time as the Sony VPL-VW290ES, but only in black. I’m looking forward to them entering the lab.

