Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs update released in two parts

Minecraft makers have announced that a new Caves & Cliffs update will be released in two parts.

The news was shared in a special announcement video by Minecraft game director Agnes Larsson and Mojang coach and developer Henrik Kniberg.

The Caves & Cliffs update was first announced at last year’s Minecraft Live event and was first announced to be released in the summer of 2021.

Agnes said part 1 of the new update will be released this summer, but the second part will be released in the second half of winter.

“This wasn’t an easy decision,” the team said in a blog post. “And I’m also disappointed that some really exciting features will come out later. Still, it’s the best choice to make your team healthy, happy, and capable. Over the years to come. Please provide a great update. “

Why are the Caves & Cliffs updates split?

Agnes and Henrik explained some of the reasons why the new update was delayed

The Mojang team said there are three main reasons for splitting the update into two parts.

Quality: The team said the new update was still “the most ambitious” and didn’t want to get the update in a hurry, so the quality wasn’t very good and there were a lot of bugs.

“We hope this update will be a great experience, rather than disrupting a world created with great care,” the team said in a blog post.

Technical Challenges: The new update is so big that the team shared that while this is causing some technical challenges, it’s slowing down because it’s being created. This includes major changes to the way the world is created in-game.

“This feature has completely recreated the overworld, including the height of the build. You need to consider how this will affect performance, as well as all the potential impact it has on the world. Basically, the more things you have in the game, the slower it gets. I want to lower it and avoid it. “

Team Health and Happiness: Making these major changes to the game required a lot of extra work for the team doing it, and we wanted to put team health and well-being first.

“I realized that it would take a very long time to ship all the features in the summer, but there was still no guarantee that everything would be completed on time,” the manufacturer said.

Like many people, the team is working from home because of a coronavirus pandemic, and this means they work a little slower together, they said.

What is included in the Caves & Cliffs update?

Probably the cutest mob ever welcomed! Axolotl is one of the new mobs coming out in the update.

According to the team, the new update will bring “cute and fun mobs, cool items, and new blocks” to the game!

The Part 1 update will feature mobs such as goats, axolotl, and glow squid.

New blocks and items such as Crystal, Geode, Copper, Glow Ink, Powder Snow, Rush Cave Blocks, Dripstone Cave Blocks, Deepslate, Ore Variants, and Glow Lichens will also be available in the summer update.

In addition to this player, you will be able to create new items such as spy glasses, tint glasses, and lightning rods.

“We have a lot of fun. We are doing our best to bring you the complete experience of Caves & Cliffs, which was unveiled at Minecraft Live in 2020,” said the manufacturer.

