Ideas Farm: Is Big Tech’s healthcare revolution on the way?





Healthcare could be the next tech battlefield Technology giants are pushing everything from artificial intelligence to wearable technology Many new ideas-generate data

The Covid-19 pandemic has solidified its position as Big Tech at the top of the food chain. While many other companies continue to suffer from this crisis, so-called FANMAG is Facebook (US: FB), Apple (US: AAPL), Netflix (US: NFLX), Microsoft (US: MSFT), Amazon. (US: AMZN) and Alphabet (US: GOOGL) reaffirmed their advantages in e-commerce, video streaming, cloud computing and more. But these tech giants aren’t happy to stop there, and new battlefields are becoming new healthcare.

This week, Microsoft announced that it has agreed to purchase Nuance Communications (US: NUAN) for $ 19.7 billion ($ 14.3 billion), including debt. Nuance specializes in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) software that can recognize, transcribe, and analyze speech.

The company’s technology, used in nearly 80% of hospitals in the United States, helps automate the process of taking notes during a patient’s visit, reducing the time doctors spend on administrative tasks. Demand for such tools has increased over the past year as the pandemic has triggered a boom in telemedicine services.

But this is more than just short-term growth. The healthcare industry is full of inefficiencies and is relatively slow to adopt new technologies compared to other sectors.

ROBO Global Research Director Jeremie Capron states that the level of digitalization in healthcare today is actually very low. Digitization and productivity gains have a very long way to go. That’s why tech companies are now pursuing healthcare.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella focuses specifically on the potential of AI. He states that AI is the most important priority of technology and healthcare is its most urgent application.

His company has partnered with Nuance for so-called ambient clinical intelligence since 2019, hosting services on the Azure cloud platform. Therefore, the partnership will strengthen Microsoft’s delivery of cloud computing to healthcare customers, doubling the overall size of the addressable market in this area to nearly $ 500 billion.

With a price tag of more than 13 times the sales of Nuances 2020, the acquisition is certainly not cheap, but with $ 49 billion in net cash on hand, Microsoft won’t hurt at all. Aside from complex issues, the deal is expected to close later this year and will be the second largest purchase since the acquisition of professional network LinkedIn for $ 26 billion in 2016.

While Microsoft’s recent M & A focus is on games and social media, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees the blockbuster nuance deal as the beginning of a more aggressive chapter in cloud growth. Indeed, it also sets up the challenge of a cloud war between Amazon and Alphabet trying to push into healthcare.

But while Microsoft sticks to enterprise clouds and IT solutions, other big tech companies are trying to bend muscle elsewhere in the healthcare arena. Amazon launched an online pharmacy service in November and this year is rolling out Amazon Care, a telemedicine platform for the workplace, to other companies across the United States, threatening existing companies such as Teladoc Health (US: TDOC). I am.

Apple’s approach, on the other hand, focuses on enabling the collection of healthcare data via apps and wearable technologies. CEO Tim Cook previously stated that his company’s greatest contribution to humanity is healthcare.

Apple has created an environment for sharing healthcare data, says Dan Mahony, who heads Polar Capital’s healthcare team. They aren’t very interested in accessing data, but they can actually use their devices to collect data and continue to buy iPhones, watches, iPads, and more.

And it’s not just US tech companies. China’s e-commerce giants Alibaba (US: BABA) and JD.com (HK: 9618) are taking advantage of the fast-growing demand for online pharmacies and medical services in China, as well as listing their healthcare business in Hong Kong. I am.

Healthcare remains a small part of overall revenue for Western counterparts. However, there are substantial long-term growth opportunities offered, and the deep pockets of tech giants can allow them to become a substantial force of turmoil. So the revolution may not be imminent, but the wheels are certainly moving.

