Google launches millions of dollars cloud technology push to boost distribution of Covid-19 vaccine





Google has embarked on a multi-faceted promotion across multiple business units to make the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine easily accessible to people around the world.

These efforts include increasing funding to make vaccines accessible to people in low-income countries, and free online worth millions of dollars to entities involved in increasing Covid-19 immunization rates worldwide Includes Google Ads space offering, cloud and artificial use. Intelligence (AI) technology expertise to make vaccine-related information accessible.

The latter task is a virtual designed on Google Cloud that allows people with restricted internet access to talk over the phone to book vaccines and ask questions about the availability of certain jabs and their eligibility to receive them. Includes agent development and deployment. ..

Virtual agents are part of a series of work announced by Google in February 2021 under the Intelligent Vaccine Impact Solutions (IVI) banner, using cloud-based technology and AI tools against the Covid-19 pandemic. It aims to strengthen the response of public sector organizations. ..

Mike Daniels, vice president of global public sector at Google Cloud, said in a blog post that virtual agents are accessible 24 hours a day and provide the public with real-time information about vaccine reservations and availability. We support 28 languages ​​and dialects to be as comprehensive as possible.

Virtual agents need to be able to understand multiple ways people can speak and express the same question or intent. For example, when can I get the vaccine? When can I get it? It’s virtually the same question, and intelligent virtual agents understand the context of the question and answer it correctly, Daniels said.

Virtual agents also provide public health agencies with the ability to update responses in real time. This is important because the answers to vaccine eligibility questions are subject to change daily and the system needs to be up to date. The ability to easily update these responses increases credibility and ensures reliable information at all times.

Elsewhere, Google.org, a leading tech charity, has joined Gavi’s public-private global health partnership. Its activities focus on raising funds to vaccinate people in low and middle income countries with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Google.org has offered to fund 250,000 vaccinations through Gavi and is providing technical assistance to programs to accelerate the pace of vaccine distribution worldwide.

In addition, the company has set up a campaign to encourage its employees to donate money to the initiative. The money raised will be matched by both Google and Gavi to triple the funding effect.

The company also promises to provide Gavi with a $ 15 million Google Ads grant to extend the online reach of its funding efforts.

In a blog post announcing the partnership, Google Chief Health Officer Karen DeSalvo told Google.org and Gavi on this project to ensure that as many people as possible have been vaccinated since February 2021. He said he was cooperating.

People can have difficulty accessing the vaccine based on factors such as where they live, how far they have to drive to the vaccination site, and whether there is a reliable internet to book. And globally, she wrote, it may take years for some countries to have enough vaccines.

We helped Gavi understand the search trends for vaccine-related insights and helped educate the community better about the Covid-19 vaccine. They used that information to create educational content that reaches more than 500,000 people every day.

The company also works directly with 500 community-based organizations such as Partners in Health, Stop the Spread, and Team Rubicon to improve vaccination rates in black, Latin, and rural communities in the United States. We promise to provide the institution with $ 2.5 million. For example, through the creation of a pop-up immune site.

In addition, DeSalvo will provide an additional $ 250 million in Google Ad Grants to governments, community organizations and the public health sector to fund the delivery of more than 2.5 billion vaccine-related public service ads. Said.

This will bring our total commitment to Covid-related public service advertising to over $ 800 million, she said. As we learned through the pandemic, no one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe. Vaccination of everyone in the world is difficult, but a necessary task. Play our part and continue to work with us until we get there.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos