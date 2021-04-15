Bontrager Announces Next Generation Aeolus RSL Super Wide Aero Road Wheel





Bontrager today released the latest Aeolus carbon fiber aero road wheel. Offering depths of 51, 62, and 75 mm, most of the claims and features are about what you expect. They are aerodynamically efficient, more stable against crosswinds, and wider than before. However, all three new wheels are not only discs, but also clinchers. This includes a professional team sponsored by Trek and Bontrager, who may have been using it since the beginning of the season.

In other words, there is no tubular. There is no rim brake.

The latest frontier of aero road wheel performance

The progress of aero road wheels over the years can be summarized in several important stages. First, designers were primarily interested in shapes that were straight and fast, leading to all sorts of nominally V-shaped rims. After that, the velocity of the crosswind increased, all shapes became dull, and the cross section looked more like U than V. As engineers emphasized crosswind stability, these U shapes became even rounder and thicker. General.

Tire beds continue to grow in size, but as designers have become more focused on rolling efficiency as a way to increase speed, tire beds are always smaller than the outer width of the rim.

Disc brakes have arguably done more than anything else in the development of aero road wheels in terms of the design freedom they offer.

Bontragers’ latest rim shape was developed with the help of Trek HQ’s new computer. The computer not only performs computational fluid dynamics simulations in 3D, but also actively assists engineers in adjusting shapes to obtain the desired characteristics. Yes, Bontrager actually says that while meaningful drag improvements are getting harder and harder to pull out of modern aero road wheels, they are still some juices that remain there. I will.

Aero aside, perhaps even more noticeable to everyday riders is the wide inner rim. All three of Bontragers’ latest Aeolusaero road wheels have a very wide 31mm outer width and 23mm inner width, both believed to be optimized for 25mm wide tires (printed). The maximum width is about 27 mm. Wide tire bed). In that configuration, Bontrager claims some “off-chart” benefits in terms of both efficiency and stability.

The situation becomes even more interesting when rolling resistance is included in the equation. Wider rim beds have long been seen as a way to improve tire efficiency given their wider shape, increased airflow, and lower operating pressure, but the wheel brand intended that aspect to the design toolbox. It was only recently incorporated.

It’s a familiar story: faster, wider, lighter, and more stable.

Taking into account both aerodynamics and rolling resistance (including switching from tubular to tubeless clincher), the simulated numbers are very interesting. According to Bontrager, Proton’s front rider traveling at about 45 km / h (28 mph) can use the tubeless Aeolus RSL 51 instead of the tubeless Aeolus XXX 4 (for disc brakes) at 6.3. You can save watt labor. Both). And with an expanded aerodynamic gain of 1,500 watts, Bontrager claims a total savings of 34W when using the new Aeolus RSL 62 with tubeless tires instead of the Aeolus XXX6 with tubulars.

When it comes to racing, Bontrager says Trek Segafredo riders are using new wheels this season, including team sponsor Pirelli’s tubeless tires. In fact, Bontrager says Jasper Styben started with the Aeolus RSL 75 rear and Aeolus RSL 62 front wheels in the Milan-San Remo victory (the old XXX front tubular after a puncture due to limited supply of new wheels). (Just switch to) at that time).

Jasper Stuyven launched Milan-San Remo with at least the new Bontrager Aeolus RSL wheelset before punk prompted a switch to the old front tubular. However, tubeless is expected to increase in future road races.

By the way, the tubular and rim brake wheels are obviously life-sustaining, but they are completely dead in Bontrager.

“Carry forward wheels still have rim braking options. In fact, the Pro5 rim brakes are one of the best-selling wheels,” said Alex Applegate, Bontrager’s marketing manager. “For tubulars, we continue to offer the Aeolus RSL37 in tubular form. The 37 has a narrow profile and is optimized for lightweight climbers and cloths, making it suitable for tubular applications. Its wheels remain in the lineup.”

Model details, price, and availability

In addition to the inner and outer rim widths, the three Aeolus RSLTLR disc wheel models RSL51, RSL 62, and RSL 75 also share the same DT Swiss Aerolite blade stainless steel spokes (24-hole front and rear), DT Swiss Pro. .. Combines externally located nipples with the functionality of DT Swiss 240 and 180 hubs to lock a thin Bontrager cartridge with a center lock disc brake hub using the company’s latest ratchet EXP driver mechanism.

The claimed weights for the three depths are 1,410 g, 1,520 g, and 1,645 g per set, all with retail prices of US $ 2,400 / AU $ 3,800 / 2,000 / 2,400. Wheels are sold separately in case the rider wants a staggered arrangement. Also, there is no rider weight limit on any wheel.

The 51mm deep Aeolus Pro 51 is arguably the most budget-friendly product in the new Aeolus aero wheel series.

For more affordable riders, Bontrager also offers the Aeolus Pro 51 TLR Disc. It uses the same rim shape as the Aeolus RSL 51, but with cheaper grade carbon fiber, the same spokes and nipples, and a similar Bontrager hub. Based on the DT Swiss Midrange 350 model. The retail price is US $ 1,300 / AU $ 2,200 / 1,300 / 1,300 and the claimed weight is 1,590g per set.

One thing to keep in mind when it comes to tire compatibility and alleged weight is a molded semi-rigid plastic rim strip that Bontrager provides the internal seals and beadlock features needed to maintain the airtightness of the entire system. Is to quote these numbers in a tubeless outfit, including. Each of these rim strips weighs 60g, but the actual weight is actually a bit lighter as it is not needed when using tubes. Bontrager also offers a tape-based tubeless system that saves about 100 grams while maintaining airtightness.

Molded TLR rim strips have a weight penalty of about 100g per wheelset, but still provide the best seals and tire security.

I have now set off the Aeolus RSL 51 for review. The actual weight is 650 g for the front wheels, 770 g for the rear wheels, and a total of 1,420 g without the rim strip, which is a really impressive number for a disc. Compatible carbon clincher clinchers this depth from mainstream brands.

Apparently it was the “fourth winter” here in Colorado, but I hope we can finally get over it in the final round before spring comes in full swing. Stay tuned for more detailed reviews soon.

For more information, please visit www.bontrager.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos