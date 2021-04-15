Using Parallels, Apple continues to build great Windows PCs





You know that one of the fastest ways to run Windows is to run it on your M1 Mac using Parallels Desktop, and things have changed when Microsoft introduced Apple Silicon support for its own remote desktop application.

The fastest Windows PC? Get a mac

Parallels now offers native Apple Silicon Support in Parallels Desktop 16. As expected, this extends to various ARM-based Linux installations (Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, and Kali) and Windows 10 in the ARM Insider Preview.

It seems to work.

Not only does it offer 30% better performance than running a Windows 10 VM on an Intel Mac, it also consumes much less power and runs most Windows apps, such as native Mac apps, but some 64-bit applications It may not be executed as well. You expect

In other words, Windows in a VM on an M1 Mac runs at least as well as, and is often better than, on many off-the-shelf Windows PCs. second hand.

The problem is that you need to run a beta version of an operating system that Microsoft hasn’t yet offered to consumers. This may be sufficient for occasional tasks, but it is not robust enough for the work of all enterprises. Still, you can only see this as a stealth attempt at global beta testing running ARM-based Windows on a Mac. And, at least in Parallels numbers, it seems to have been pretty good so far.

It raises questions.

Is this a stealth beta test?

Microsoft and Apple came up with ways to improve their business together many years ago. When he returned to the company founded by Steve Jobs, it was Microsoft’s $ 150 million Apple investment that funded the iMac’s Turnaround Story.

Next, Jobs announced the move, wanting to talk about meaningful partners. The destructive relationship doesn’t help anyone, he said, and introduced Microsoft CEO Bill Gates at Macworld Boston in 1997.

He added that in order for Apple to win, Microsoft must abandon this idea that it must lose. In order for Apple to win, it must accept the idea that it must do a really good job.

The rest is history. Look again here:

Enterprise platform

Today, according to recent data, Macs accounted for 23% of PCs sold to US businesses, with Mac sales up 111.5% (IDC) in the first quarter.

Microsoft considers Apple to be a viable platform for its software and services. It seems plausible to expect officially to extend from Windows to ARM and Mac.

The company continues to invest in M1 support for all Mac apps, including the pinnacle of Office 365 and Remote Desktop, which allows you to remotely access your Windows PC from your M1 Mac. (This may not be the only way Microsoft wants to run Windows remotely).

So why not bring Windows for ARM to the platform? Macs with M have always known that Windows for ARM can run as a virtual machine.

Craig Federighi, Vice President of Software Engineering at Apples, admitted the same when he said:

We have the core technology for them to do that and run the ARM version of Windows. It of course supports x86 user-mode applications. But that’s a decision Microsoft must make in order for users to license the technology so that it can run on these Macs.

In the context of Azure support at the Jamfs JNUC conference, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Enterprise Clients & Mobility Brad Anderson said his company wants the Mac to be a more complete enterprise device.

next

What is more complete than the official release of Windows for ARM?

It’s expected that Macs will be running Applenext M-series chips next week, and it’s no wonder Intel is defending. Soon, the best way to run Windows is to run it with Parallels Desktop on your M1X Mac.

Follow us on Twitter or join MeWe’s Apple Holics Bar and Grill and Apple Discussion Group.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos