Google Earth adds a time-lapse video depicting climate change





Natalie Mahwald, a climate scientist at Cornell University, believes that her mission may be accomplished.

This is amazing, she told The Associated Press after seeing a preview of the new features. Getting people to understand the extent of climate change and land use issues is very difficult due to the length of time and space. I wouldn’t be surprised if this 1-bit software changed the minds of many about the magnitude of human impact on the environment.

This is not the first time time-lapse satellite imagery has been used to show how parts of the world are changing in front of us due to climate change. Most scientists agree that climate change is caused primarily by pollution caused by humans.

However, previous images focused primarily on glacier melting and are not widely available in already popular apps like Google Earth, which can be downloaded to most of the more than 3 billion smartphones currently in use around the world. was.

Google promises that people can see time-lapse presentations almost anywhere they want to search. This feature also includes a storytelling mode that highlights 800 different locations on Earth in both 2D and 3D formats. These videos will also be available on Google’s YouTube video site, a service that is more widely used than the Earth app.

According to Google, this feature was created from 24 million satellite images taken annually from 1984 to 2020 and provided by NASA, the United States Geological Survey, and the European Union. Time-lapse technology was created with the help of Carnegie Mellon University.

Google plans to update its time-lapse images at least once a year.

AP science writer Seth Borenstein contributed to the story from Washington.

