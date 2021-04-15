Creepy webcams look like real human eyes, blinking and frowning





If you’ve never felt under constant surveillance, a single webcam designed to look and act like the human eye will ensure that your spine is cool in motion. Created by Marc Teyssier, Eyecam not only looks like an organ of the eye, but also actively monitors the surrounding area, and thanks to the eyebrows, it can blink, sleep and express emotions.

Talking to IGN, Teyssier said the idea behind Eyecam is to help people explore technology and its relationship to sensing devices such as Amazon’s Alexa assistant, which has become commonplace in the home for many years. Said that.

“The webcam is … in front of us and always looking at us,” says Teyssier. “We are familiar with the human eye, and the website and the human eye share a purpose. They” see, “but in contrast to the website, the human eye is expressive. It is rich. The human eye can express happiness, anger, boredom and fatigue. ..Humanoid features [of the Eyecam] Really strong, adding meat (and eyebrows) makes the device much more expressive.I think it’s better for the end user if the health and functionality of all devices is explicit [and] The privacy issue is emphasized. “

Don’t expect Eyecam to be mass-produced, as Teyssier explained that webcams are a “speculative design” product. However, because it’s open source and open hardware, you have the option of creating your own spooky laptop eyeball.

Purchasing individual components costs about $ 25. Once assembled, it uses “six servomotors optimally placed to reproduce different eye muscles” to carefully monitor daily activities. It’s watching, it’s always watching.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos