The first public beta of Android 12 is approaching.4 features you can look forward to right now





If you have a spare Pixel smartphone, you can install Android 12 now.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Google continues to release updates to the Android 12 Developer Preview, making changes and improvements to the operating system that powers Android smartphones and tablets in the near future. What Google isn’t doing is releasing features for many users, but the opening keynote of Google I / O reveals features that Android users care about when the meeting begins on May 18. I expect it to be.

Just this week, XDA Developers released details of the new features Google is currently working on on Android 12 after the site was able to install and test the leaked build. Even with half of the features included in the leak, Android 12 will be a pretty big update if we enter the official release of Android 12 later this year. More features can creep into everyday use, such as updated volume control settings for better control of notifications and improved location prompts (much like iOS 14).

I’m using the current developer preview feature because I don’t have access to the same build as XDA. There are some of them!

You can install Android 12 now, but we don’t recommend it yet. Beta builds are full of bugs and random issues, and there are still no real benefits to being an early adopter. We recommend that you wait at least a few weeks for the first public beta to appear. Until then, I’ve been looking forward to it.

Double-tap your back to get things done

Apple’s iPhone has a great feature that allows you to tap the back of your phone a set number of times to trigger a selected action. Google seems to use the idea in a new double-tap gesture.

With Pixel 5[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[ダブルタップ]Go to and turn on new features. When enabled, a list of actions that can be triggered is displayed. Currently, this list includes taking screenshots, playing and pausing media, viewing recent apps, opening notification shades, and launching the Google Assistant.

However, the gesture could not be successfully triggered in the first or second developer preview. Obviously this is a feature that comes with Android 12, but it doesn’t seem to be fully integrated yet.

Another sign that Google’s work is incomplete here: The animation played at the top of the screen shows that a person is double-pressing the power button instead of tapping the phone.

This is one of the features that Android should have had long ago.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Make big phones easier to use with one hand

Over the past few years, the reachability feature of the iPhone has made it easy to use a large screen phone with one hand. And now, Android 12’s second developer preview has a new one-handed mode feature that does the same.[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[片手モード]Go to to turn it on and slide the switch to the on position.

To use it, swipe down on the bar at the bottom of your smartphone screen. Doing so pulls the interface down to the center of the display and keeps everything at the top of the screen within reach.

The (subtle) new look of notifications

This is a minor change and will definitely be expanded in future updates. The appearance of the notification panel is very subtle. If you are using the light theme, the notification shade will have a blue tint and the app icon will be more noticeable. This gives a glimpse of a new approach to the interface that is expected to be more common in future releases.

Interface changes are approaching.

All screenshots from the Jason Cipriani / CNET Media app don’t have to take over control

Instead of making the Quick Settings Media Control Panel available to all apps that play audio or video, Android 12 has an option to turn off individual apps. For example, if you want the shade in the Quick Settings panel to control Spotify playback, but you don’t want YouTube to occupy space, you can turn it off on YouTube.

[設定]>[音とバイブレーション]>[メディア]Open and turn off all apps you want to ban.

Media control is no longer an issue for all apps.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET More …

In addition to the leaked build highlighted at the beginning of this story, we know that Google has more for Android 12 based on what people feel is buried in the current preview. I have. These are currently turned off, but XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman finds and shows off features and settings that require technical knowledge to enable.

Yes, there are a lot of excitement.

This story will be updated with new features officially added to Android 12. Until then, bookmark this page and check back often. In the meantime, check out Android 11’s favorite features. And if you insist, this is how you now install Android 12 Developer Preview.

