100 million players! – critical hit





Apex Legend agrees that many are the best battle royale shooters on the market today. There are Fortnites and Warzones, but nothing feels better to play than Apex. Surprise was revealed within a week in 2019, and the launch of Apex Legends has surpassed a fairly impressive milestone of 100 million players. Given the regular intensification of competition, it is by no means a small feat. Respawn Entertainment is a respected developer, but their shooters Titanfall 1 and 2 weren’t really mainstream hits, so it’s impressive to confront something like Call of Duty.

Respawn Entertainment has released a short clip that highlights the bunch of streamers playing the game and thank the players for being stuck for a long time. Frankly, who cares about it. The only thing we have to worry about is the last strange moment when Mirage looks up at the shadow figure jumping off the ledge. This is very strange because currently Apex Legend heroes do not have the ability to glide. The Horizon has more control over the movement of the air than others, and the Octane double-jumps from the jump pad, but the movement looks new.

Respawn may already be teasing the addition of a new legend. This makes sense given that it’s been about 20 days since the end of the current season.The next season of Apex Legend has been teased to include more Titanfall content than any other season in the game over the last two years, so the familiar face is appearing in the Apex game. Can be seen

Last updated: April 15, 2021

Blood Lang

I spent two years getting a master’s degree in video game storytelling so that one day people would take my opinion seriously. Sometimes I tweet interesting things on @IceBearlyCoping.

