Bontrager adds depth to the RSL and Pro wheel range





Bontrager has updated its top and second tier roadwheel range to new sizes, wider rim profiles and uses a whole new 3D modeling design process to improve rim shape, reduce rolling resistance and stabilize. Improved sex and improved aerodynamics. According to the brand, this brings the best road bike wheel ever and clearly improves performance over the outgoing Aeolus XXX series.

Like most bike designs today, Trek has taken advantage of the latest computational power improvements, revised the design process and improved modelable measurable variables and details. According to Bontrager, this allowed us to more accurately model the actual situation and study drag in all directions throughout the wheel. As a result, the new 51mm wheels are said to have 16% better aerodynamics than the Aeolus XXX 4 wheels. As Bontrager claims a significant improvement in stability, 3D research has not only optimized linear velocity. In “real”, these updates to the rim shape claim a 6.3 watt savings (RSL 51 TLR Vs XXX 4 Tubular). In more practical terms, Bontrager calculates that an hour’s drive at 32.5 km / h will be 35.7 seconds faster.

In addition to the existing Aeolus RSL37 and Pro37 wheelset launched last summer for the latest Trek Emonda, the RSL series comes in three additional sizes, 51mm, 62mm and 75mm, with one addition to the Pro series. There is. 51mm depth.

Different rim depths have different aerodynamic and stability requirements, so each rim depth is optimized individually. Both RSLs and Pros of the same size use the same rim profiling and manufacturing techniques, but use different materials. Pro rims use Pro OCLV carbon and RSL rims use lighter and stronger RSL level OCLV carbon.

(Image credit: Bontrager) Wider rim for better aerodynamics

Bontrager not only reshaped it, but also researched the width of the rim and settled on a rim inner diameter of 23mm on all new models, while both 37mm models remain narrow at 21mm.

The reason for the wider rims is that Bontrager discovered that this width optimizes the tighter aerodynamic connection between the 25mm tire and the rim. All wheels are offered as a tubeless clincher option only and, when combined with a wide rim, improve grip and comfort at lower pressures, but reduce rolling resistance compared to tubulars. The narrow 37mm deep rim is aimed at climbers, and by prioritizing light weight over aerodynamics, the rim remains 21mm wide, saving about 30g.

All wheels use DT Swiss Hub and are built with DT Aerolite spokes (24/24). Aeolus RSL wheels are built around the DT Swiss 240 and 180 hub hybrid and Ratchet EXP 36 point engagement 11 speed freehub. To make the Pro model more budget-friendly, Bontrager chose the DT Swiss350 hub with 18-point engagement and a SRAM / Shimano 10/11 freehub. If you are using a 12-speed cassette, a compatible freehub is sold separately. Bontrager includes TLR rim strips, TLR valves and traditional rim strips, so all you need to roll is the tires and sealant.

Bontrager sells all wheels individually, allowing consumers to combine wheel depths to find the best setup for riding. All wheels are guaranteed life from manufacturer defects and there are no rider weight restrictions on the wheels. As a bonus, if you damage your wheel within two years of owning it, Bontrager will replace the wheel for free under Trek’s Carbon Care Program.

The Pro version is priced at 1299.98 / $ 1299.98 / 1299.98, but the Premium RSL series is priced at 1999.98 / $ 2399.98 / 2399.98 in all sizes.

Bontrager Aeolus RSL Specifications Height: 37mm, 51mm, 62mm, 75mm Weight: 1325g (37mm), 1410g (51mm), 1520g (62mm), 1654g (75mm) Rim inner diameter: 21mm (37mm), 23mm (51mm, 62mm, 75mm) Hub: DT Swiss 240s Internal, Ratchet EXP 36 Point Engagement Spokes: DT Aerolite Spokes 24/24, DT ProLock Nipple Price: 1999.98 / $ 2399.98 / 2399.98 Bontrager Aeolus Pro Specifications Height: 51mm Weight: 1590g (51mm) Inner Rim Diameter: 23mm (51mm) Hub: DT Swiss 350 with 18-point engagement Internal spokes: DT Aerolite spokes 24/24, DT ProLock nipples Price: 1299.98 / $ 1299.98 / 1299.98

The best road bike wheel of the day

