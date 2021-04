Using Google Earth TimeLapse, Google’s Sustainability Officer wants you to see the Earth in new ways

Most of us never travel to space or experience an overview effect. This is the feeling that an astronaut reported after looking at the earth from a distance. In orbit, our home is surprisingly small, fragile, and surrounded by darkness. As Apollo 8 astronaut Jim Lovell stated in 1968, vast loneliness is awe-inspiring and makes us realize what is on Earth.

Many astronauts have returned with a new passion to protect our fragile planet. Scientists have long attempted to recreate the general effects of citizens using virtual reality, isolation tanks, and videos. Whether the Earth is in space or irreversible climate change, we especially believe in seeing abstract concepts.

Google Earth’s new Time Lapse feature was inspired by the desire to see exactly what climate change looks like. TimeLapse uses 24 million satellite images representing 40 million pixels compiled over 37 years (mainly thanks to NASA) to show that certain regions of the planet have changed incredibly rapidly. An interactive 4D experience to show. Find out how Greenland’s sea ice melts as the Earth warms, contributing to the rise in global sea levels. How Amazon deforestation has intensified over the last two decades. How dry has the Aral Sea been to a fraction of its size since the early 2000s? How decades of wildfires have affected Yellabinna, Australia. In Naypyidaw, Myanmar and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, you can see the skyline appear overnight, alluding to the environmental costs of rapid urbanization.

Kate Brandt, Google’s Head of Sustainability, said these inspirational visuals play a vital role in the environmental movement. I’m thinking a lot about the images of the Earthrise taken by the Apollo 8 crew in 1968. As the Earth rises above the moon’s horizon, people often see it as a catalyst for modern environmental movements. [grasped] The fragility and preciousness of the earth. Pictures of the Cuyahoga River burning in 1969 because it was so polluted also captured people. That led to water regulation and ultimately the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency. TimeLapse believes it has the same power to visually educate, inspire, and display what is happening on Earth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos