April PS5 update adds more than external storage support





If you were one of those who could get a PS5, yesterday’s update was a welcome addition to the console and introduced something like 120Hz support for 1080p monitors.

But you may never know it, as Sony didn’t mention its features in its announcement. However, the full change log describes its features and more. In addition to more emphasized features such as the addition of expandable storage support for PS5 games, 120Hz support for 1080p monitors is flying a bit under the radar.

However, it can be an interesting point for anyone connecting a PS5 to a PC gaming monitor.

Update PS5 to enable 120Hz support for 1080p monitors

Some 1080p monitors can support 120Hz, but Sony is now able to take advantage of that faster frame rate on the PS5. This was previously only supported on newer TVs and monitors. Therefore, Sony’s extension of this feature to 1080p displays shows that Sony is aware that not all players are connected to a TV.

According to Sony, if you have trouble watching the game at 120Hz, you need to enable 120Hz output from the settings menu.

But that’s not the only other feature to watch. The change log contains a series of major updates. Ability to disable HDR in the video output, especially when playing a game that supports HDR. Not all of them are.

There is also an option to turn on the console when you turn on the TV. Conversely, when you turn off your TV, the console goes into standby. You may not want the console to go into hibernation mode until Sony confirms that the launch issue has been fixed, but it’s very useful to have the console turned on when you turn on your TV. Save steps.

Unfollow all games you don’t like

Hiding in the changelog is another gem that you want to pay attention to. Ability to unfollow the game. If you’re new to this feature, the first thing you’ll see when you launch your PS5 is a news or social hub that shows recent events for a particular game.

Maybe these are the games you play. Maybe you really enjoy them. Then you probably don’t care too much about them and don’t want to see them in your feed.

The hub cannot be completely removed. But the next best thing is to at least remove the games you aren’t interested in. Unfortunately, to achieve this, you need to dive into the system settings. But at least now it is possible.

Also, if you still have friends on your PS4 and are likely to have friends, you can now use shared play with your friends. For other improvements, you can find the full change log here. Be sure to install the update if you haven’t already done so.

