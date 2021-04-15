This is the crazyest foldable smartphone ever, and it doesn’t seem to be true – BGR





You can understand the appeal of foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and similar options for Huawei and Xiaomi. It’s a device about the size of a traditional smartphone, but it actually features a fairly large display, like a small tablet. You can easily switch between phone mode and tablet mode depending on the additional screen area you need for your task. However, the price of clamshell mobile phones remains high. These devices are more fragile than regular phones because screen technology is still in its infancy. Most foldable phones have a plastic screen instead of glass, as bendable glass is still difficult to manufacture.

But what if we could take the foldable design one step further? What if you could turn a traditional smartphone into a tablet that’s about the size of a regular iPad? Smartphone maker TCL has found a way to deliver such a 3-in-1 mobile device experience on mobile phones with concepts that seem too good.

Today’s top deal AirPods Pro is finally back on Amazon … at the lowest price in 2021!List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 197.00 Discount: $ 52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

TCL combined two different foldable screen technologies into one device to create TCL fold and roll. The device’s foldable screen, as the name implies, not only folds, but also rotates.

TCL Fold’n Roll in smartphone mode. Image source: TCL

In normal mode, Fold’n Roll has the design previously seen from Huawei. The foldable screen is on the outside of the handset and wraps around one of the edges. The problem with this screen design is that the entire foldable screen remains exposed and can be easily damaged.

In smartphone mode, you’ll see a 6.87-inch display with an off-center drilling camera design.

Roll in TCL Fold’n Phablet mode: The screen expands. Image source: TCL

When you open the handset, it becomes an 8.85 inch “phablet”. This is a term that is rarely used today to describe smartphones. The term was first associated with the original Galaxy Note, which had a much larger screen than the regular iPhone and Android of the time. As screen technology evolves and phones move to full-screen design, all current devices will be certified as phablets. The TCL uses this term here to describe the second mode of use of the handset.

With the push of a button, you can expand your screen size up to 10 inches to fully experience your tablet. The left side of the screen rotates around an axis and expands when more screen space is needed. The whole gimmick looks like what you see in science fiction movies, but it’s perfectly possible to create such a product using currently available technology.

TCL Fold’n Roll Tablet Mode: The screen is expanded and rolled out. Image source: TCL

Since TCL has previously shown the concept of collapsible and rollable, trying to combine the two is a kind of experiment that makes sense. And TCL isn’t the only one to announce a rollable concept. LG exhibited its own rollable cell phone at CES 2021, but now that LG’s mobile division is in history, it never sees the light of day. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently demonstrated a similar phone with rollable devices.

However, bringing Fold’n Roll to market is not as easy as it sounds. The whole thing seems to be an accident away from the catastrophe. Not only do you have to worry about the foldable screen on the outside of your phone, but you are also exposed to all kinds of accidents during your daily use. However, the handset must contain all kinds of moving parts. “Dragon Hinge” expands the screen to phablet mode. Then, to enter tablet mode, you need to shift the entire screen to the right, including the components at the bottom of the screen that support the rotatable parts of the display panel.

Second, there’s battery life to worry about with devices that look very slim. The above moving parts occupy space available for more battery capacity.

That said, concepts such as Fold’n Roll help smartphone makers like TCL create foldable and rotating devices that can be shipped today. And one day, the Fold’n Roll version may actually be a commercial product.

Watch the video below to see an introduction to Fold’n Roll from the company’s recent events.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon shoppers are crazy about this non-stick frying pan. It’s only $ 14 today.List Price: $ 16.99 Price: $ 13.99 Discount: $ 3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos