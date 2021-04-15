Sony shows love for PlayStation App with some new features





This week, Sony pushed a major update to the PS5, as well as updated the PlayStation app and reintroduced the wishlist.

The app update includes several other features as well. And Sony promises that more features will be developed. Curiously, the wishlist was available within the new PlayStation app from the moment the redesign began. But at some point since then, Sony has pulled it.

As of this week’s update, the wishlist is back in the PlayStation app. Now you can save the game you want to try, even if you’re not using a website or console. However, this update is not limited to wishlists. And to be honest, there’s still a lot of excitement.

The PlayStation app’s wishlist is just the tip of the iceberg

The wish list is a big reward. And maybe something you shouldn’t have left the app in the first place. Nonetheless, this update introduces users two other features.

One of them is the ability of the app to notify you when your friends are online. This is pretty handy for anyone waiting for their friends to jump online. Let’s say you plan to play a game together for a few hours overnight and you are the first game. This eliminates the need to sit in front of the console while waiting for everyone to be ready.

Instead, you can take care of some things around the house that you might be going to do. In addition to friend alerts, this app also allows you to change your online status. If for some reason you want to hide whether you are online.

Immediately join a multiplayer PS5 game session from the app

Sony wants to make it as easy as possible to participate in in-game sessions with friends. Therefore, the ability to join a PS5 multiplayer game session from the app has been added.

This is one of the features that will be added in the coming weeks. Therefore, it is not currently available. Sony has also added the ability to compare trophies and track and manage console storage. It is already possible to download the game from the app to the console.

But if there is no space left, it causes problems. Or you don’t have enough space. From now on, you will be able to delete games to make room for new games. All from your mobile phone. The app update was released earlier this week, so every user should have it by now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos