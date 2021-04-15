Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 may be higher than you think





Acer makes some of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now, including the excellent Spin 713. The only real drawback of this laptop is the price. $ 630 isn’t the most expensive Chrome OS device I’ve ever seen, but it’s certainly there. The Spin 513 was introduced last fall and was designed as a more affordable alternative to the 713. The laptop was scheduled to be available in North America in February, but this new Chromebook list just appeared on Acer’s storefront — at a higher price than expected.

Two different Spin513 models have been added to the company’s website, as first discovered by About Chromebooks. Both versions have almost the same specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, a 13.3-inch 1080p display, and 64 GB of storage. The only difference between the two configurations is in RAM. For $ 479 you get a laptop with 4 GB of memory, and for $ 499 the model doubles to 8 GB of RAM. The price difference between the two entries in Spec Bump is surprisingly small and can significantly improve performance.

Neither version has a 4G LTE connection. This is a selling point that Acer strongly promoted when it was announced last year. However, additional models may appear as “optional 4G” is still being promoted on the store page. More interestingly, the $ 399 price of Spin513, announced last fall, is also missing. Instead, you’ll have to pay nearly $ 100 more than you expected to get this Chromebook. Perhaps cheaper models with 16GB or 32GB of storage will be available in the future, but for now, the starting price is $ 479.

Both versions of Chromebook Flip 513 are in the Acer store[今すぐ購入]There is a button, but there is no retail store to order. Given that the release in North America was planned two months ago, I hope it won’t be any longer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos