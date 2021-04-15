Biden sanctions on Russia’s debt, called the first Salvo to send a message





The Byden administration on Thursday banned U.S. banks from purchasing newly issued Russian government debt, deploying major weapons in Washington intensified conflict with Moscow and gained access to Russia’s international finance Showed that he was threatening.

Debt restraint was part of new measures against Russia, primarily including sanctions on dozens of entities and individuals and the expulsion of 10 diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington. The move aims to take advantage of Russia’s weak economy and put pressure on Moscow to disrupt American political life and forgive campaigns that threaten Ukraine. Debt purchase restrictions that apply to bonds issued by the Kremlin after June 14 may increase the cost of borrowing within the Russian economy and limit investment and economic growth.

For now, the threat remains negligible. According to the Central Bank of Russia, the debt of the Russian government held abroad amounts to about $ 41 billion. For comparison, US Treasuries issued a total of $ 274 billion in sovereign debt in the first three months of this year alone.

The Russian government sells most of its debt domestically and funds many of its businesses through the sale of energy. According to London’s Oxford Economics, American investors hold only 7 percent of the ruble-denominated Russian government debt.

But as a symbolic step, the measures outlined by the Biden administration could lead to stricter measures, such as imposing stricter restrictions on Russia’s access to capital markets, if Moscow does not ease access to capital markets. Activities that show a willingness to engage in a gradual approach.

Adnan Mazaray, a former employee of the International Monetary Fund and now a senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, said this step may not be the last step in the process, and as such. He said he did not intend to be seen. The day of random, jumbled sanctions policies may be over. It will be a much more calibrated process.

With even the slightest threat to Russia’s access to the global market, the Biden administration appears to be implementing a strategy similar to that used by the United States to isolate Iran. Successive U.S. governments are trying to pressure Iran to withdraw from the support of rebels across the Middle East by abandoning the development of its nuclear weapons capabilities and limiting relations with the global financial system.

April 15, 2021

But Russia will be a much more difficult country to isolate.

The US and European allies are generally in line with their objectives for Iran, even though European business interests seek access to the potentially vast Iranian market. In contrast, Russia is a major energy supplier throughout Western Europe. Russia is at the gateway to the region, and European leaders, especially Germany, are disgusted by the greater conflict.

Simon Miles, a Russian expert at Duke University, said restricting access to Russia’s international bond market was a bit of a chore. A meaningful blow will threaten the Russian market for natural gas in Western Europe.

Previous sanctions have denied Russia access to several types of food and technology. The latest package aims at Russia’s basic economic health as a pressure point.

James Nixie, head of the Russian Eurasian program at Chatham House, a London research institute, said it was a sign that the Biden administration wanted to hurt it a bit more. This is the first salvo.

The United States eventually separated Iran from the global financial system. This is what Washington could bring, given that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency and a means of exchanging trade on Earth. Any bank on the planet that was doing business for Iran was at risk of being cut off from the international payments network and being denied access to the dollar.

Russia has significantly reduced its deficit following the sanctions imposed after the 2014 Crimean annexation, so the need to borrow money from abroad is very limited.

Elina Rivakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, an industry group representing international banks, said there has been a period of austerity and fiscal austerity since the sanctions were shocked. They prepared themselves.

The Russian debt order on Thursday applies only to US financial institutions, but may encourage non-US multinationals to recalculate the risk of dealing with the Kremlin.

If necessary, it will notify them, Nixie said. All big Russian companies are listening very carefully and wondering if they should continue to do the same amount of business, both in terms of reputation and political risk, and whether it’s a good idea. I will.

Andrew E. Kramer contributed a report from Moscow.

