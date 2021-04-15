Meet Sparked, a new Facebook speed dating app that’s already in testing





There are no profiles, “swipe”, direct messages, or free. This will be Sparked. This is a new Facebook dating app that lets you choose who to speed date on video.

Grow your business, not your inbox

Get up to date and join our daily newsletter now.

April 15, 2021 Read 5 minutes

This article was translated from the Spanish version using AI technology. This process can cause errors.

In a further effort to help users find love, Facebook is testing Spark, a video speed dating app. Here’s how it works.

On Sparkle’s website, they describe the concept of this dating app as a video date with friendly people. Some of its features, like Tinder and other similar apps, do not have a public profile and work with “swipe” to not rate other users. In addition, you cannot send a direct message before making a reservation, and you can use it for free.

The app description emphasizes that kindness is the key to being part of the community. When registering, users need to write something that makes them a “nice” quote to others. According to Sparked, the response is “human-reviewed” before the user speed-dates.

A Facebook spokesman confirmed Sparked’s existence and called it the “first experiment,” according to a statement from The Verge. He also said that there are only “small beta tests” at this time.

No need to find a partner. Facebook Sparked finds her on your behalf

The application does not show your public profile, but you must have a Facebook account and complete the survey to register. There you specify whether you want to meet men, women, or non-binary people, and whether you are open to dating transgender people.

Image: Sparked via The Verge.

Apparently, the app has two ways to set up a meeting. On the one hand, the system is presumed to form pairs based on the affinity (characteristics, interests, etc.) indicated by the data. Then put them together in a video speed date that lasts 4 minutes.

If the simple meeting is successful and both are having fun, you can schedule a second video booking for the second tenth. After this, and only if both are still interested, the platform will allow them to exchange contact details and continue to “incite sparks” via Instagram, iMessage or email.

Meanwhile, the portal The Verge was able to access a home page that mentions a date event in Chicago that 47 people registered to attend.

It is not clear how many “plans” a person has for each event, or whether they connect to them via a website. It’s also unclear if Sparked needs to be downloaded to your smartphone as there are no active applications in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Spark, the next step after a couple of Facebook

Sparked will be the second platform for finding partners launched by Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. In 2019, Facebook Dating began operations in the United States and arrived in Mexico in September 2020 under the name Facebook Parejas to alleviate the loneliness caused by the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This works much like most dating apps. Users can view each other’s public profiles, send a “like” or equivalent positive response, and wait for a “match” to start the conversation.

Sparkle’s initiative is in line with the video dating trends already implemented by dating apps such as Hinge, Tinder and Bumble.

This addresses the fatigue of users who are already tired and indifferent to the idea of ​​browsing hundreds of profiles, discarding the majority of candidates, and exchanging messages that rarely display dates. Let’s also talk about finding a viable partner.

In this scenario, the advantage of Sparkle is, first and foremost, that it saves the user in the process of selecting potential candidates. You can also skip the message exchange and go directly to the “face or face” of the meeting in Video Hangouts. There you can have a meeting without fear of the wrong photo and read the other person’s body language. It can say over 1000 direct messages.

Will you give Spark a chance?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos