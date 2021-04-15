The next Ubisoft forward arrives in June this year





Tell us what you want about Ubisoft, but their complete success across the gaming industry is hard to ignore. Some of the recent titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhara and Watch Dogs Legion weren’t masterpieces, but they still haven’t failed to get a lot of attention and success. With no signs of that level of improvement or outage, you may definitely be intrigued by the publisher’s future offerings. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait too long for such a thing. Ubisoft has announced that its announcement / public show, Ubisoft Forward, will return to its new edition on June 12th as part of the E32021. The announcement will be made at 12:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) / 3:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

So far, we haven’t done much. Ubisoft provided only a small snippet on the official Ubisoft Forward website.

“Get ready for the Ubisoft Forward! Our digital conference will be published on Saturday, June 12th at 12:00 PT as part of the E32021. All updates on lineups and announcements from teams around the world. Please look forward to it. “

It’s very limited to information, but it’s easy to guess some announcements that may appear at the event. As a starting point, it’s easy to predict that Far Cry 6 will be available. Fans were eagerly awaiting the next article after the first announcement in February of this year, but the delay continued later this year. They will definitely show you something, and if you’re lucky you’ll even have gameplay. We can expect the Riders Republic to appear after the same delay as later this year. Perhaps some extra gameplay of it? That’s just a hopeful idea.

No matter what appears, it will definitely get a lot of excitement. I’m going to watch Ubisoft Forward as a big Far Cry fan, hoping to see the Giancarlo Esposito character come back to life a little more in the game. What do you want most? Please let us know in the comments below.

