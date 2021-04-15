Sony Xperia Mark III Promo Video shows what the device can do





If you miss the announcement of Sony’s Xperia Mark III, it’s okay. The GSMArena has a promotional video for the Sony Xperia Mark III family for each new device. Watch a promotional video to show what Sony has introduced. Watch the promotional video to see what you can do with the Sony Xperia Mark III family.

The first is a video of Sony Xperia 1 III. On the back of this device are three cameras that don’t look very unique. However, these three cameras do provide four focal lengths. This is achieved by offering a new periscope lens with variable magnification. You can also switch the focal length between 70mm and 105mm. There’s another one-minute video of the Xperia 1 III that introduces the new design of the device.

Sony is also bringing a smaller version of the Xperia 1 III to market. It’s called the Xperia 5 III, but it’s also on sale with my big brother. Last year, consumers had to wait for a small flagship to be launched later. The user can now choose either the Xperia 1 III or the Xperia 5 III, without having to wait for both to launch.

Sony Xperia 5 III delivers the same power in a smaller package

The Xperia 5 III is more or less the same device, but in a smaller form. In the video you can see that it’s basically the same as his brother. The video focuses on unique and impressive camera features. The next one-minute video focuses on the size of the Xperia 5 III compared to the Xperia 1 III.

Well, there’s also a 10-minute video, so be comfortable. However, it’s worth it because you can take a closer look at the camera features of both of these new phones. It also covers all of its impressive display features.

These features include the first Xperia 1 III 4K OLED 120Hz display on the smartphone market. Of course, it’s very useful when it comes to games, and the Xperia 1 III also makes 40% louder sounds. Oh, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Thank you, Sony.

Cheaper products in the Sony Xperia Mark III family

Unfortunately, there is no news about the price of the flagship Mark III device. Sony has also announced a midrange Mark III device, although they will probably cost a lot. The Xperia 10 III 5G also doesn’t have pricing information, but it should be more wallet friendly.

The Xperia 10 III 5G has a 21: 9 OLED display, 3.5mm jack, triple camera, 4500 mAh battery, water resistance and 5G. A big step is for this midranger to replace the Snapdragon 888 that makes sense with the Snapdragon 690.

And last but not least, there’s a video of opening a new midrange device box.

Both the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III will be available in early summer. The Xperia 10 III is also under consideration for launch in early summer. You can watch all the videos below.

