Google Ad Tracking Updates; Here’s what advertisers need to know:





Starting in May, Google Ads will set a first-party cookie with a new identifier via Global Site Tag and Google Tag Manager. As a first-party cookie, it is unique and limited to users of a particular site.

Why changes start setting first-party cookies

Google has revealed that it is taking steps to protect its privacy. This means that you are highly dependent on your own data. First-party data is more valuable than ever as people’s tracking methods change.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

To increase opportunities for solutions based on its own data, Google has announced that it will update its Global Site Tag and Google Tag Manager to set the same site cookie on the advertiser’s web domain and improve the way it works. .. Conversions are due to advertising.

Since May, Google has stated that this cookie will allow more accurate attribution of conversions, such as when a user may interact with multiple ads before conversion.

What does this mean for advertisers?

Since Google first announced FLoC, advertisers have recommended using global site tags or Google Tag Manager to implement site-wide tagging (if not already implemented).

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Advertisers should consider implementing site-wide tags even if they aren’t currently using Google AdTags for conversion tracking, such as those using Google Analytics imports or other measurement tracking options. ..

It’s too early to say the benefits exactly, but it’s clear that Google Ads is helping Google Ads advertisers deepen their datasets through global site tags and Google Tag Manager tags. These tags will be the basis for future innovation as FLoC tracking and measurement evolves.

Additional conversion changes for users of Google Marketing Platform in Europe

Last year, Google announced “Consent Mode” as a beta feature to help advertisers stay compliant with European regulations. In consent mode, Google tags are automatically set to not read or write cookies for advertising or analysis purposes if the user does not consent to tracking.

Google understands that advertisers have measurement gaps due to data loss, and announced that conversion modeling will also be possible to help fill these gaps in consent mode.

According to Google data, consent mode can recover more than 70% of the ad click-to-conversion process lost by the user’s choice of consent.

Advertisers using consent mode will now see search, shopping, display, and video campaign reports updated with conversion data modeled in the conversions, all conversions, and conversion value columns. It was.

Modeled conversions are integrated into your campaign with the same level of granularity in the same way as regular conversions, so you can leverage them within Google’s bidding tools just like existing conversion data.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Advertisers who are already using consent mode will gradually see improvement as lost conversions are captured through modeling. Advertisers in the European Economic Area or the UK who are interested in implementing a consent mode and are using Google Ads conversion tracking can start here or use one of Google’s many consent management platforms.

Source:

Google Ads Start Setting First Party Cookies Through Global Sites and GTM Tags

https://blog.google/products/marketingplatform/360/conversion-modeling-through-consent-mode-google-ads/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos