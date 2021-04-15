Three classic Housemarque games worth playing before returning home





Housemarque is no stranger to top-notch game design. Over and over again, Finnish studios have been making hits one after another, but their next title, Returnal, feels like a step in an exhilarating new direction.

First, the next PlayStation 5 Limited Edition will be Housemarque’s first entry into the AAA market. Not only are the expectations very high thanks to a healthy desire for next-generation content, but Helskini-based developers have decided to offer blockbusters from behind the legacy that has soaked into a small arcade experience. I am paying attention.

Similarly, Returnal’s switch to a third-person perspective over the shoulder (first in the studio) is a significant ocean change for teams who have cut their teeth to create isometric or side-scrolling arcade shooters. ..

Don’t get me wrong. I strongly hope that Housemarque will have a development chop to deal with such seismic changes. Indeed, Returnal seems to be prepared specifically for the big PlayStation 5.

That said, if you’re looking for an adrenaline-filled action guru to follow your score, we’ll cover you. Here are three great Housemarque games that you might need to check out before Returnal drops on April 30th. let’s start.

Super Stardust HD

The PS3 was a little-known true gold mine for indie gems, but Housemarque’s 2007 retro shooter was one of the most brilliant gems in the PSN’s glittering crown.

In fact, Superstardust HD was a huge hit on Sony’s third home console, so the title was eventually ported to the PSP, PS4, and PSVR, and a custom-built delta variant was also launched on the PS Vita. Interesting fact: The PS3 version was one of the first games to have trophy support. You’re talking about a breakthrough, right?

Combining addictive score-tracking action with a single-shrink twin-stick shooter, SuperStardust HD was one of the rare titles on a 7th generation console running at stunningly gorgeous 60 frames per second. With the addition of upgradeable weapons, numerous sneaky bosses, a variety of different modes, and a catchy ambient dance soundtrack, you’ll find all the game essentials you can download.

Resogun

In many respects, Resogun felt more like an official evolution of Super Stardust HD’s skill-based shooter, rather than a complete revolution.

Instead of a cylindrical side-scrolling level design, replacing the spherical planet hopping spacescape of Housemarque’s aforementioned shooter, Resogun annihilated the waves of bullet-spitting enemies while trying to save large numbers of humans at the same time. Let the player do it.

Not only does it confidently perform the eye-popping, thumb-damaging barrage action of its spiritual predecessor, it’s also arguably one of the greatest PS4 exclusives of all time. Sure, there are no small feats.

Simply put, Resogun is a legitimate modern classic, perfect for anyone looking for an immersive gameplay experience.

Nex Machina

Returning to the more traditional top-down view, Nex Machina is another hidden gem that will satisfy hardcore fans of barrage shooters.

Combining Resogun’s tense rescue mechanism with Super Stardust HD’s pixel-perfect multi-directional photography, Nex Machina is both challenging and breathtaking.

In fact, this could be Housemarque’s toughest title ever (or I might hate it). Still, there is one thing for sure. There is no doubt that Nex Machina has the trademark addiction that Housemarque is proud of. In addition, it also helps that playing is an absolute explosion.

However. 1. More. go.

