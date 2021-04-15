Overwatch April 15th Experimental Mode Patch Note





Pilot D.Va has become very scary with the arrival of new patch notes on changing the Overwatchs mode.

This mode cycle goes live through cards and there aren’t too many hero changes. However, the hero it targets has changed considerably. Especially tanks that are performing better or worse. The most hit heroes include Baptists and Echo, while D.Va and Roadhog are buffed to improve survival.

As with the previous mode installments, all of these changes are and are for testing purposes only and may or may not be released in future modes outside of this mode.

Here are all the hero changes in this iteration of mode:

Changed the Sombra fade time for damage heroes to and from stealth from 0.75 seconds to 0.45 seconds. Stealth movement speed bonus increased from 50% to 60%.

Overwatch resident hackers now have a much easier time to get the job done. These stealth changes will allow Sombra to move through the map much easier and get out of trouble more quickly.

When the Echo Duplicate finishes, the Echo returns to the health value before activating the ability or 100 health, whichever is higher.

Overwatch’s latest hero has been a big annoyance in meta for some time because of her ultimate reproduction, with the ability to fly around freely and the power to completely change the course of any battle. These nerfs make Echo much more dependent on normal abilities and healers, allowing them to return to action as soon as replication is complete.

Support Hero Changes Baptiste Healing projectile explosions have been reduced from 60 to 50 health. The direct effect of the Healing projectile restores 20 more health. ImmortalityField protects teammates from 20% to 10% maximum health minimum health threshold.

The Baptist has rushed through the team with his efficiency of recovery, maneuverability, and timely defeat of the field of immortality. These nerfs may not be able to remove the metahealer from action, but they will certainly become more dependent on prioritizing teammates deep inside the enemy line.

The Moira Biotic Orb cooldown has been reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.

Moira has been in a strange place in the current meta for some time, as other healers work better and more consistently. While her ability to heal and do great damage has advantages, choosing her over important picks like Mercy and Anna can be disastrous. But this slight cooldown buff on her Biotic Orbher, which is the central source of healing and damage for the entire team, allows her to move a little further away from the shadows.

Tank hero changed D.VaCallMech damage from 50 to 250.

The mecha of D.Vas was too light, so the developers decided to add the coveted realism to the mecha falling from the sky.

Orisa stopped! Cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds.

Orisa has made it easier to line up enemies for herself and her teammates without the help of Zarya. It doesn’t change the game, but in Meta, where the main tank and shield are essential to success, Orisa has made it easier to use another handy tool included in the kit.

Reinhardt Armor reduced from 250 to 200 (Health / Armor total reduced from 550 to 500.

If there’s one hero who has defined the last few seasons of competitive Overwatch, it’s Reinhardt. His passive still exists, but by removing some of his armor and replacing it with regular HP, he lost some of his sustain and became a valuable choice.

Roadhog damage per projectile (primary and secondary fires) has been increased from 6 to 6.6.

These changes to this off-tank are large in their own right, but are accompanied by the high attack speed of the Roadhog. This damage makes a significant difference when a full clip is used. This allows Roadhog to improve hooked one-shot enemies instead of escaping with sliver health.

