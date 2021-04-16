How to manage PS5 storage when it starts to fill up





While cloud gaming continues to grow in popularity, there is nothing better than locally running games in terms of speed and reliability. That’s why Sony PlayStation 5 has an 825GB solid-state drive.

However, in reality only about 80% of that is free space (system software occupies the rest) and you don’t need many Triple A games to fill the available storage.

To keep your PS5 and its games running smoothly, it’s important to know how internal storage works and how to free up SSD space as needed.

Understanding the storage status PS5 will tell you how much space you have left.David Neild

It’s easy to see the current status of your PS5’s internal storage.From the home screen[設定]Open and[ストレージ]When[コンソールストレージ]Choose. The remaining capacity of PS5 is displayed in the upper right. In addition, all used storage is displayed in separate categories such as game data and media files (such as screenshots and videos).

You can dig deeper by selecting a category, so if you want to know which game occupies the most SSD space, you can find out this way. To do this[ゲームとアプリ]Select to see a list of all games installed on the console and the amount of space they occupy.

By default, the PS5 will display recently played games at the bottom of the list, with the top title as the main candidate for removal if you want more space.To change the order of the list, it is on the far left[並べ替え]Select the arrow icon. Games can be organized by name, size, and date of use.

You can return to the storage screen, select USB extended storage, and check the breakdown of the USB drive connected to the PS5. The screen here works the same as the screen in the console storage section. Also note that if you move the game from the PS4 console, you will see a PS4 badge next to the game and the associated saved games will be placed in a different folder than the saved data for your PS5 title. ..

How to free up PS5 storage Removing games is one way to quickly free up PS5 storage space.David Neild

[設定],[ストレージ],[コンソールストレージ],[ゲームとアプリ]If you open, select a game[削除]You can delete the game by selecting.Right[削除後に利用可能]The panel shows room for decisions.If you are sure you want to proceed, in the confirmation dialog box that pops up[OK]Choose.

You can delete data other than games and apps by moving to other categories on the console storage screen. For example, select Media Gallery to see all screenshots.From there, on the left[複数選択]Use the checkbox to select multiple images and videos at once,[削除]Choose. To scrap one file, select the file, open it and[ゴミ箱を削除]Select an icon.

If a compatible external USB drive is connected to the PS5, you can move it there instead of deleting the data, but use the drive for the game itself or for captured images and videos You need to choose. You cannot use both options at the same time because the PS5 uses different drives depending on your choice.

To save the screenshot, you need to format the USB drive as a FAT32 or ex-FAT drive. Most external drives and USB sticks are FAT32 formatted, so you don’t need to do anything to get your PS5 ready. If you need to reformat, you can run the job using a Windows or macOS computer.

When you connect a FAT32 or ex-FAT USB drive to your PS5,[設定],[ストレージ],[コンソールストレージ],and[メディアギャラリー]You can go to and move the file. Select a file or group of files, select the button with the three dots,[USBドライブにコピー]Choose. You can check the contents of the drive by selecting USB on the media gallery page.

Saved game data can also be saved to a USB drive if it is formatted as FAT32 or ex-FAT, but can only be saved from PS4 games that have been migrated to PS5. To do this[ストレージ]From the screen[保存されたデータ]Open and[PS4ゲーム]Choose.At the top[USBドライブにコピー]Select and select the saved games you want to transfer.

To move your PS5 game to an external USB drive, connect the drive to the console and[ストレージ]Go to the screen and[USB拡張ストレージ]After selecting[USB拡張ストレージとしてフォーマット]Choose.

The new options will appear immediately on the USB Extended Storage screen. Always install PS4 games on USB extended storage. When enabled, PS4 titles that have not received a PS5 upgrade will be installed on the external drive by default. You can also run it from there, freeing up space on your PS5’s internal storage.

PS5 games behave a bit differently, whether they’re for new consoles only or upgraded from the PS4 version. You can move these games to a USB storage stick, but you can’t run them from there. If you want to play it again, you need to copy it back. This is a bit inconvenient, but faster than reinstalling the game from disk or the cloud.

[ストレージ]From[コンソールストレージ],[ゲームとアプリ]Select in the order of. next,[PS4コンテンツの移動]Or[PS5ゲームの移動]You can select to transfer the game to your drive. Alternatively, go to the game library from the home screen, select a game, and[オプション]Press the button (there are 3 lines above it) and[USB拡張ストレージに移動]Choose.

There is another option I haven’t talked about yet. It’s cloud storage. If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus ($ 10, quarterly, or $ 60 per year), you can save your saved games to the cloud to free up console space.For subscribers, in console storage[保存されたデータ]Of the screen[クラウドストレージにアップロード]You can use the button.

Help is coming

The storage status of PS5 will be improved soon. The console comes with an NVMe SSD expansion slot that will eventually allow you to connect an external drive to this port. The drive will be able to both save and run PS5 games. However, at the time of writing, Sony has not yet enabled this feature.

The issue is the read and write speed provided by the external drive. Only the latest NVMe technology can match the performance of the drives in the PS5, so only NVMe SSD drives can load games fast enough on the console. This is fine when playing old PS4 games or saving saved games.

Sony has promised to enable NVMe SSD slots in future firmware upgrades, but it’s nothing more specific. So the waiting game continues. As the feature becomes available, Sony will also provide a list of NVMe SSD devices that are officially compatible with the PS5. This will ensure that you are purchasing the right hardware.

