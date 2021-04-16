Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War April 15 New features, modes, etc. introduced in patch notes





Activision will continue to update Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War while waiting for Season 3 to begin. The latest patch arrived Thursday, adding new features for custom mods and a new blueprint gun game mode. Other than that, there are new zombie playlists and some fixes, and a triple-double XP weekend is currently underway.

A new custom mod feature accessible from Create-a-Class allows players to create and save up to 10 custom blueprint loadouts per weapon. Below is an example of how far you can go to the level of customization to create something very unique.

On the other hand, the new mode is Blueprint Gun Game. It’s the same gun game you know, but the twist is that you’ll be given a special blueprint weapon, which may have never been seen or used before. Each match can change as the weapon progresses, and the first person to pass all 20 weapons wins.

For Triple-Double XP Promotions, you’ll earn Double XP with Standard Progress, Weapons, and Battle Pass from 10am PST on Friday, April 16th to the same time on April 19th. This is a good time as Season 2 is about to end and the long-awaited Season 3 is expected to begin on April 22nd.

Dead Ops Arcade 3 for Zombies also got a lot of attention with this update, making changes to the XP Awards and implementing some bug fixes.

You can see the following complete patch notes compiled by Treyarch.

Black Ops Cold War April 15 Patch Note

Features

Custom ModsNow is now available in Create-a-Class. Use the custom mod menu to name and save up to 10 custom blueprints for each weapon. Addressed an issue where attachments that were not properly unlocked as the weapon progressed would appear to be locked correctly.Multiplayer

mode

Blueprint Gun Game All-A new version of the gun game is now available in multiplayer. Proceed through the Weapon Blueprint Armory from launch to Season 2 Reload. Weapon progression varies from match to match, and different blueprints are available for each tier. The first player will do everything. 20 weapons win the match. Sniper Only Mosppit is back in the hot playlist. Addressed an issue that could cause non-Sniper classes to be reset when participating in a Sniper Only Mospit match.

Featured playlist

Blueprint gun game [NEW]Apocalypse 24/7Snipers Only MoshpitGunfight BlueprintsNuketown 24/7 (also available on Hardcore) Prop HuntFace Off (also available on Hardcore) Multi-Team Moshpit ZOMBIES

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Added adjustments to the Gameplay XP Awards. Addressed an issue that could cause incorrect data to appear in the After Action Report when playing UI Solo Advanced Start Mode. Stability Added stability fix to Silverback Slideway Bonus Round.

Featured playlist

OutbreakFirebase ZDie MaschineDead Ops Arcade: First PersonDead Ops ArcadeOnslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Containment (PlayStation) Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation) Onslaught Apocalypse (PlayStation)

