Brave and Vivaldi browsers don’t use Google’s FLoC technology





To phase out third-party cookies, Google is rolling out FLoC to place targeted ads on its website. However, this week, Chromium-based, privacy-focused browsers Brave and Vivaldi announced they wouldn’t adopt FLoC.

What is FLoC? The Federated Learning of Cohorts API now groups a large number of people with “similar browsing patterns” by similar IDs, keeps browsing history on the machine, and shares only “cohort IDs” as Google explained. It is designed. Google has begun testing FLoC on Chrome 89 for a limited number of Chrome users.

This move is controversial, to say the least. In a blog post, Brave and Vivaldi explain that they have disabled FLoC on all Chromium-based browser updates. why? “The worst aspect of FLoC is that it significantly compromises user privacy,” Brave said by sharing the details of browsing information with websites and advertisers who currently do not have access to that data. At least that data isn’t shared by browsers like Brave or Vivaldi. The former directly calls Chrome “the most privacy-poor popular browser on the market.” Vivaldi explains further:

All websites now display the ID generated from the behavior on all other websites. You can use it for calculations on websites that have only content-targeted ads or no ads at all. This technology is currently in the stage and is subject to change in the future.

When you visit a website that is related to a very personal subject, with or without FLoC advertising, all other sites you visit will be notified of your FLoC ID and will visit that particular type of site. It will be shown that you did. Although they are completely different advertising companies, they share the same information about the websites they visit.

In particular, DuckDuckGo has also announced plans to block FLoC.

No matter where you stand in FLoC, it seems likely that this technology will be adopted by Google and will be used by millions of people. Chrome maintains a stronger lead than all other desktop browsers, and only Microsoft’s new Edge browser has made significant strides in the last few years. In particular, Edge has not taken a stance on adopting FLoC, but has not developed any technology.

