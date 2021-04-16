Microsoft Edge adds kids mode





Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is working on an ongoing effort to convert people to a restarted Edge web browser and has launched a new kids mode. This gives parents easy control over how their children surf the web.

Kids mode is a free option built directly into Microsoft Edge on Windows and macOS. To enable this, go to the user profile menu in the upper right corner of your browser and go to[キッズモードで参照]Just select. Parents can choose from two versions, 5-8 years old and 9-12 years old. Both enable the strictest levels of tracking protection in Edge and Bing SafeSearch by default to exclude adult text, images, and videos from search results. The only difference between the two age ranges is that the older one contains a news feed containing carefully selected articles from MSN for Kids. But don’t worry. Instead of breaking news and politics, Microsoft says it focuses on children’s topics such as fun science and animal facts.

Kids mode also limits the sites that kids can access and allows about 70 popular kids sites from the beginning (additional sites allowed must be added to the list individually). When a child tries to visit a site that isn’t on that list, they’ll see a cute block page like the one in the picture below, prompting an adult to ask for permission.

Image: Microsoft

In a blog post that released news on Thursday, Microsoft Vice President Liat Ben-Zur called Kids Mode a game changer for parents who are manipulating all the demands of today’s life. Microsoft has deliberately designed it to make adding and removing authorized sites as convenient as possible for parents so that they can rest assured when using shared devices.

Microsoft has also worked on workarounds that children may use to bypass these measures. Verge reports that Kids Mode limits popular Windows keyboard shortcuts to prevent users from quitting their browser and opening a new one.

But above all, Microsoft designed Kids Mode with young users in mind, Ben-Zur said.

[I]It turns out that the best way to keep children from leaving is to make them want to stay. In other words, we have set out to create the most attractive environment a child can ever desire to browse the web.

That’s why Microsoft’s visual designers used a lot of bright colors and ridiculous text to achieve a children’s browsing experience, as you can see in the screenshot above. We’ve also added the option to customize the look of your browser so your kids can choose a layout that’s creative and easy to navigate.

Adults must enter their Windows or macOS credentials to return their browser to normal.

Microsoft said Thursday that Kids Mode is one of several new features coming to the edge this month. Therefore, if you have already done Edge conversion, be aware of future coverage.

