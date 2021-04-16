OnePlus 9 Review: An excellent overall flagship with some big compromises





Design and Display-Looks like OnePus9 Pro and feels like OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9 is similar to OnePlus 9 Pro, but feels like OnePlus 8T. It has a new Hasselblad camera module and some exciting new colors, but the feel and ergonomics in the hand match the old OnePlus 8T. As a result, the OnePlus 9 has a better one-handed fit. Lighter (183g) and easier to manage than the premium siblings, it’s a good reason to consider buying. But before you make a decision, you also need to be aware of the obvious compromises OnePlus has made.

No IP rating, no wireless charging

The OnePlus 9 doesn’t have an official IP rating and wireless charging, so it’s very disappointing at the premium price. And even more annoying is the fact that OnePlus appears to offer these two important features in the global OnePlus 9 variant sold outside the Indian market. It makes no sense for Indian users to pay a huge premium to buy an Indian variant of OnePlus 9 that lacks two very important features on their flagship device.

Things get even more strange when you realize that the OnePlus 8 Pro (currently sold for Rs. 54,999) is IP68 waterproof and dustproof and also offers wireless charging. That said, if your phone needs these two features, the OnePlus 8 Pro is just as powerful and offers some additional features that you should consider.

Overall it’s a good screen, but Rs might have been better. 50K

The OnePlus 9 shows off the same 8-bit HDR10 compatible FHD + AMOLED screen that we tested on the OnePlus 8T. The 6.55-inch 1080p screen (2400 x 1080 pixels 402PPI) offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and has excellent peak brightness levels. It also has excellent color reproduction, providing immersive gameplay and video playback. This is what you would expect from an Rs-priced phone. 50,000.

120Hz refresh rate, FHD + resolution, Gorilla Glass 5

Overall, it’s a great screen, but it’s a step below the OnePlus 9 Pro’s QHD + LTPOOLED panel in terms of clarity and user experience. The curved QHD + panel on the OnePlus 9 Pro feels much sharper and more premium. We are not very complaining because there is a big price difference between the two phones. However, the OnePlus 9 shipped to older generation screens at a higher price, so the OnePlus may have had better results at a price of 50K. In addition, the screen does not have the latest Corning Gorilla Glass layer and comes with a dated Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 9 camera specifications and features

The OnePlus 9’s main camera was taken from the OnePlus 8 Pro (excluding stabilized hardware) and combined with the new 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera tested on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 doesn’t have a telephoto lens. Surprisingly, this 50K phone doesn’t have a hardware-backed stabilization feature. Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 has a 2MP monochrome sensor and Hasselblad’s “Natural Color Calibration”.

Overall, the OnePlus 9 camera hardware is a combination of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro, minus OIS. Before we talk about camera performance, let’s take a look at the camera specifications.

Main camera: 48MPEIS compatible Sony IMX689 sensor, 1 / 1.43 “, Pixel size: 1.12µm, Focal length: 23mm equivalent, Aperture: 0082 / 1.8, 12-bit RAW output

Wide-angle camera (free-form lens): 50MP Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 “, focal length: 14mm equivalent, aperture: 0082 / 2.2

Monochrome camera: 2MP sensor

Front camera: 16MP fixed focus EIS compatible Sony IMX471 sensor, pixel size: 1.0 µm, aperture: ś / 2.4

Video recording: Rear camera-30K video at -30fps, 4K video at 30 / 60fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps, Super slow motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps, Time lapse: 1080p, 30 fps at 30 fps 4k, front camera-30 fps 1080p video, time lapse

Camera Modes and Features: Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Tilt Shift Mode, Focus Peaking, Cat / Dog Face Focus, Raw Files, Filters, Super Stable , Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Time Lapse, Hyper Lapse

OnePlus 9 Daylight Camera Performance

Starting with a daylight camera sample, the image will most likely be decent detail and clean, even though the resolution is only 12MP. The color output is impressive, but I noticed an unpleasant sharpness to cover the loss in detail. Also, OnePlus 9 cameras tend to prefer green and yellow in the sun, increasing contrast and saturation. As a result, anything wood or yellow looks very punchy in the sunlight sample.

The OnePlus 9 camera struggles to get the right skin tone with complex lighting. The camera could add strange shades of red and yellow patches to the face. This looked like in the case of excessive HDR and excessive sharpness.

Wide-angle lens output

Like its brothers and sisters, OnePlus 9 is also an excellent phone for landscape and street photography. The 50MP wide-angle camera captures great photos. Distortion is minimized. Thanks to the freeform nature of the lens, which reduces the impact at the hardware level. The large camera sensor captures crisp images in every detail (12.5 megapixels). But in both indoor and outdoor photos, I could see it getting too sharp again. Wide-angle lenses provide excellent photos even in dark places. This sensor can also shoot macros and the results are pretty good.

Both OIS and telephoto sensor are disappointing

Since the OnePlus 9 doesn’t have a dedicated telephoto sensor, the phone uses a 48MP main sensor to capture 2x shots and achieve 10x digital zoom. The results are almost average and not bragging. Even a doubled image has soft details and is unimpressive. Finally, the 10x digital zoom shot is very disappointing. Due to the lack of OIS, the shots are mostly blurry and lack details.

OnePlus had to provide a dedicated telephoto sensor instead of adding a little useless 2MP black-and-white camera that added little value to the overall camera setup. 2MP helps the primary sensor capture crisp black and white shots, but you can produce similar results by simply adding a black and white layer from the filters in your gallery app or third party app.

Low light camera and video recording

What impressed me most was the low light output. Even if you don’t enable night mode, the camera captures impressive low-light shots with the right exposure and realistic colors. The night photos are beautiful and vibrant, with every detail reflected. Wide-angle images look as good as images taken from the primary sensor.

Going forward, OnePlus 9 is a great video recording device. However, the camera app feels very limited. 4K and 1080p video looks crisp and has a lot of detail and good dynamic range. Most impressive is the 4k 60fps wide-angle video from the 50MP sensor. Unfortunately, there is no OIS or professional video mode that limits the use of the phone as a nighttime video recording device.

And finally, the OnePlus 9 is a pretty average selfie smartphone. The outdated 16MP front fixed focus camera works only with sufficient lighting. It’s not enough for a nighttime selfie camera because it doesn’t have autofocus and a dedicated night mode.

Hardware and software performance

There is no compromise in the hardware sector. Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC from the OnePlus 9 Pro. I tested the 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset and found no performance related issues. Smartphones are extremely fast and responsive, regardless of the number of apps running in the background.

Surprisingly, the OnePlus 9 performed better than the premium siblings in most cases. For example, I didn’t face the annoying camera malfunction bug that plagued the OnePlus 9 Pro unit and the resulting heating issues. There are fewer software bugs on the phone than on the Pro variant. The OnePlus 9 UI is extremely responsive and has fewer bugs. I received one update for OxygenOS and it’s going well so far.

Also, the OnePlus 9 hasn’t crashed the app, and the software experience during the review period is very sophisticated. OnePlus 9 seems to be much more optimized than OnePlus 9 Pro.

Better thermal than the OnePlus 9 Pro

The gaming experience has also been smooth so far, and the phone gets hot only with long gameplay sessions and continuous video playback. The OnePlus 9 has better thermal than the premium siblings. This makes sense because the Adreno 660 GPU only pushes graphics to the FHD + panel, not the QHD + screen. What’s more, the in-screen fingerprint scanner is snappy and accurate.

Overall, the OnePlus 9 seems to be more consistent and reliable than the OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of pure performance. It seems that it makes better use of the flagship SD888 chipset and the software experience is more sophisticated with the handset.

Battery life and charging speed

Going forward, the OnePlus 9 performed slightly better than the OnePlus 9 Pro in the battery category. Equipped with the same 4,500mAh battery cell and 65W fast charge, the phone could easily survive the day with similar usage patterns. Compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, video calls, multimedia streaming, and gameplay consume more battery time.

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s larger display (despite running on FHD +) seems to be the cause of the slightly lower battery life. Thanks to the crazy fast 65W quick charger, your phone will recharge in less than 30 minutes. Once you get used to these fast charging speeds, you can’t go back.

Audio performance and connectivity

Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 is one of the best-sounding smartphones in each price range. The dual speaker setup improves audio performance in both clarity and loudness. Earpieces that double as bottomfire speakers and secondary speakers produce loud, clear sound with a clear stereo effect. You can enjoy multimedia and gameplay without earphones and headphones.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the OnePlus 9 X605G modem supports two 5G bands in India (N41, 78 (SA and NSA)). The phone has a dual SIM card tray, Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC), NFC, and Wi-Fi 6 (2.4G / 5G). There were no call-related connectivity issues on the Vodafone 4G network in the Delhi-NCR region.

verdict

The OnePlus 9 is a great phone overall, but I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone looking for a true flagship experience. Yes, it has excellent hardware and software performance, as does all other flagship phones sold at 50K. The OnePlus 9 has some major compromises that make it an overall inferior device in the price range. The phone does not have an official IP rating.

This phone does not have hardware image stabilization (OIS) and the camera app itself is very limited. And if you like QHD + panels, OnePlus 9 doesn’t. Even OnePlus8Pro seems to be an overall better package than OnePlus9 at various levels. It features an IP68 rated body, a QHD + display, a full metal design (if you have any concerns), and an OIS-enabled camera. And believe me. The only good thing about the OnePlus 9 camera is the wide-angle lens, not the Hasselblad camera tuning.

I recommend the Vivo X60 Pro, but it also doesn’t have an IP rating at a premium price. All that’s left is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which I haven’t tested yet. However, it seems to be a bargain overall than the OnePlus 9. In a nutshell, OnePlus 9 is not the most ideal flagship for Rs. 50,000. Due to its high price and prominent omissions, it is difficult to recommend it to power users looking for an uncompromising flagship smartphone.

