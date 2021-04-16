Google misleads consumers about collecting and using location data





In a federal court, Google LLC and Google Australia Pty Ltd (collectively) in the world’s first enforcement action filed by ACCC on personal location data collected via Android mobile devices between January 2017 and December 2018. Google) has found it misleading consumers.

This is an important win for consumers, especially those who are concerned about online privacy, as the court’s decision sends a powerful message to Google and others that large companies should not mislead their customers.

Today’s decision is an important step in proactively ascertaining consumers what is happening with their data and what they can do to protect it.

The court found that when a consumer creates a new Google account during the initial setup process for their Android device, the only Google account setup that affects whether Google collects, retains, or uses personally identifiable data is located. I ruled that I misrepresented it as a history setting. Location. In fact, another Google account setting titled Web & App Activity also allows Google to collect, store, and use personally identifiable location data when turned on, which is turned on by default.

The court was also misunderstood because Google did not notify by leaving the Web & App Activity setting on when consumers accessed the location history setting on their Android device and turned it off during the same period. I was certified as an Android. Google will continue to collect, store, and use personally identifiable location data.

Similarly, between March 9, 2017 and November 29, 2018, when consumers later access the Web & App Activity settings on their Android devices, the settings are related to the collection of personal location data. It was misunderstood because Google didn’t notify me.

The court also found that Google’s actions tend to mislead the general public.

I am very pleased with the results of this world’s first case. Between January 2017 and December 2018, consumers began to believe that location history was the only account setup that influenced the collection of personal location data, according to Sims.

Companies that collect information need to explain their settings clearly and transparently so that consumers are not misunderstood. Consumers should not be exposed to the dark when it comes to collecting personal location data.

The court has dismissed ACCC’s allegations regarding how consumers are prevented from collecting and using location data by Google, and certain statements made by Google regarding the purpose for which Google uses personal location data.

The ACCC requires declarations, fines, publishing orders, and compliance orders. This will be decided at a later date.

In addition to the penalties, Google has issued a notice to Australian consumers asking them to better explain Google’s location data settings in the future. This allows consumers to make informed choices about whether to enable certain Google settings for individuals to collect location data.

Background:

Google LLC is a multinational company founded in the United States headquartered in Mountain View, California. Alphabet Inc. Is a subsidiary of. Google AustraliaPty Ltd is a subsidiary of Google LLC and is engaged in certain aspects of the Google LLC business in Australia, including the sale of Pixel smartphones.

The ACCC filed a proceeding against Google LLC and Google Australia Pty Ltd in October 2019.

Note to editors:

If you are a user of your Android smartphone and want to stop Google from collecting personally identifiable location information,[位置情報]Settings and[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]You can do this by turning off the setting. Consumers can delete personal data that Google collects through their Google account.

In federal court, many statements made by Google LLC to Australian consumers between January 2017 and December 2018 are false or misleading, and Google LLC violates Australian consumer law. We have determined that you have committed misleading or deceptive acts.

Here is an example:

